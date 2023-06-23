News Release -Department of Health warns of frozen fruit products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Sunrise Growers Inc., of specific frozen fruit products sold in the state, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Whole Foods 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley 32 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED302652 01/26/2024 FED228452 10/11/2023 FED305351 02/22/2024 FED302751 01/27/2024 FED228551 10/12/2023 FED312452 05/03/2024 FED231851 11/14/2023 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks 10 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED303011 01/30/2025 FED303131 01/31/2025 FED311631 04/26/2025 FED303111 01/31/2025 FED307531 03/16/2025 FED225511 09/12/2024 FED225611 09/13/2024 FED225711 09/14/2024 FED225811 09/15/2024 365 Pineapple Chunks 16 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED303132 01/31/2025 FED303231 02/01/2025 FED307532 03/16/2025 FED303133 01/31/2025 FED303431 02/03/2025 FED307631 03/17/2025 365 Organic Whole Strawberries 32 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By FED305451 02/23/2025 FED305551 02/24/2025 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas 32 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By FED310852 04/18/2024 FED310951 04/19/2024 365 Organic Blackberries 10 oz. Lot Best By FED225911 09/16/2024 Target Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend 32 oz. Lot Best By FED305552 02/24/2025 Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries 12 oz. Lot Best By FED308862 03/29/2025 Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend 48 oz. Lot Best By FED308351 03/24/2025 Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend 48 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED308153 03/22/2025 FED308251 03/23/2025 FED308951 03/30/2025 Good & Gather Mango Chunks 12 oz. Lot Best By FED308661 03/27/2025 Good & Gather Blueberries 48 oz. Lot Best By FED228651 10/13/2023 Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend 48 oz. Lot Best By Lot Best By FED228652 10/13/2023 FED228751 10/14/2023

All other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or best by dates are unaffected by this recall. Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of this recall and have instructed them to remove any recalled product from their store shelves and inventories.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers, Inc. via email at: [email protected] or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

