Market Insight: Hydroponic Growth Nutrient Market, Controlled Release Fertilizer Market & Polymer in Agrochemical Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The controlled release fertilizer market research report outlines the current market conditions and future growth prospects of the industry. The market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.70 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.00% between 2022 and 2030. One of the main drivers of the market is the rising global population, which has led to an increasing demand for food. The inadequacy of arable land has placed immense pressure on the agricultural sector to increase yields per unit area. The use of controlled-release fertilizers enables farmers to optimize nutrient management and improve soil condition, thereby increasing crop productivity.

Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market is the increasing awareness among farmers regarding the advantages of using these fertilizers. Controlled-release fertilizers provide several benefits such as reducing nutrient leaching, improving soil structure, and reducing fertilizer loss through evaporation, thus leading to improved crop yields and environmental sustainability.

The growth of the global controlled release fertilizer market has been steady across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. The Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market is expected to be dominated by North America and Europe, owing to the increasing demand for sustainable and precision agriculture practices. The market share percentage valuation for North America and Europe is expected to be around 35% and 30% respectively. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market, owing to the increasing need for food security and the growing population in the region. The market share percentage valuation for Asia-Pacific is expected to be around 25%.

Controlled (coated) release fertilizers market is a highly competitive industry, marked by the presence of a significant number of market players. These companies mostly operate globally, and they compete on various factors such as price, product differentiation, brand reputation, and distribution channels. Some of the leading players operating in the market are ICL, Nutrien (Agrium), J.R. Simplot, Knox Fertilizer Company, Allied Nutrients, Harrell's, Florikan, Haifa Group, SQMVITAS, OCI Nitrogen, JCAM Agri, Kingenta, Anhui MOITH, Central Glass Group, Stanley Agriculture Group, and Shikefeng Chemical.

ICL is a leading player in the controlled (coated) release fertilizers market with a revenue of approximately $5.2 billion. Similarly, Nutrien (Agrium) is another renowned player in the market with a revenue of around $18.4 billion. J.R. Simplot has a revenue of approximately $6 billion and is known for utilizing advanced technologies to manufacture controlled (coated) release fertilizers.

There are two types of controlled-release fertilizers:

• Polymer-coated

• Non-polymer-coated products

Controlled (coated) release fertilizer refers to fertilizers that release nutrients slowly over an extended period. Polymer-coated products have a coating made from materials such as plastic that dissolves slowly, releasing the nutrients over a longer duration. Non-polymer-coated products, on the other hand, are produced using materials such as sulfur and resin, which regulate nutrient release.

Controlled (coated) release fertilizer finds widespread application in agriculture, horticulture, turf and landscape settings. In agriculture, these fertilizers are used to provide sustained release of nutrients to crops over an extended period, ensuring optimal growth and yield. Horticulturists use these fertilizers in nursery production of plants, landscaping and gardening applications to promote healthy growth and long-lasting blooms. Similarly, turf managers use these fertilizers in sports turf and golf courses to maintain a lush, green turf and landscape professionals use them in the design and maintenance of public spaces. The fastest-growing application segment for controlled (coated) release fertilizers in terms of revenue is the agriculture and horticulture industry. With the increasing demand for food from a growing global population, coupled with shrinking arable land, farmers are increasingly looking to improve crop yields and optimize available land.

Click here for more Information: https://www.reportprime.com/hydroponic-growth-nutrients-r13

The Hydroponic Growth Nutrients market is predicted to experience significant growth in the next five years due to the increasing demand for organic foods and the need for efficient crop production. The market is segmented by type, crop type, and mode of application. By type, the market is divided into macronutrients and micronutrients. By crop type, the market is classified into vegetables, fruits, flowers, and others. By mode of application, the market is bifurcated into foliar and fertigation. The market size is expected to reach USD 411.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2023 to 2030.

Hydroponic growth nutrients can be categorized into two main types: Organic nutrients and Synthetic nutrients. Organic nutrients are derived from natural sources such as compost, animal waste, and bone meal which impart plant growth promoting substances. These nutrients add tillage to the soil by nourishing the soil microbes and insects, making it perfect for a sustainable growth environment. On the other hand, Synthetic nutrients are made from petroleum products and minerals. They are engineered in laboratories under strict specifications and offer a complete control over the nutrient concentrations and ratios. Synthetic nutrients are usually better absorbed and used by the plants, so they tend to deliver faster results.

The use of hydroponic growth nutrients is prevalent in both commercial and residential applications of hydroponic cultivation. These nutrients are essential for the growth and development of plants, providing the necessary elements and compounds needed to sustain plant health and facilitate optimum growth. In commercial hydroponic cultivation, nutrient solutions are carefully formulated and managed to ensure consistent plant growth and yield. Similarly, in residential applications, hydroponic growth nutrients are used to produce high-quality crops in limited spaces, such as indoor farms or small home gardens.

The Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market is highly competitive due to the presence of both global and local players. Major players in the market include Advanced Nutrients, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Humboldts Secret, CANNA, Emerald Harvest, Plant Magic Plus, FoxFarm, Masterblend, Growth Technology, Nutrifield, and AmHydro. In terms of revenue, Advanced Nutrients reported sales of $100-500 million in 2020, while Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $4.4 billion in 2019. Humboldts Secret did not disclose its revenue figures.

In conclusion, the hydroponic growth nutrient market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering a diverse range of specialized nutrient solutions to growers. These companies use various techniques and technologies to stay ahead of the competition and help growers achieve optimal plant growth and yield.

Click here for more Information: https://www.reportprime.com/controlled-coated-release-fertilizer-r14

The Polymers in Agrochemicals Market is expected to grow from USD 156.50 Million in 2022 to USD 229.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. Polymers in Agrochemicals refers to the use of polymeric materials in agriculture to enhance and protect crops. The Polymers in Agrochemicals market research report highlights different types of polymers used in agriculture such as PVP and Derivatives, CMC, HEC, HPMC, HMHEC, MC, HPC, EC, and others. The report also segments the market based on the application of these polymers such as Seed Coating, Soil Protection, and Others, across different regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Europe. It also lists major market players such as Ashland, Borregaard, DKS Co. Ltd, DuPont, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Dow Chemical Company, SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Shin-Etsu, Daicel Miraizu Ltd, Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, Tai'an Ruitai, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material, Star-Tech Specialty Products Co., Ltd., Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical, and Xuzhou Liyuan. Regulatory and legal factors specific to market conditions are also provided in the report. The report showcases the market growth potential for polymers in agrochemicals and highlights the future market trends.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Polymers in Agrochemicals market in the coming years. This is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of modern farming techniques and growing demand for food products in countries like India and China. The market share percent valuation for this region is expected to be around 35% by 2030. Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth in the Polymers in Agrochemicals market, primarily due to the use of advanced technologies and high investment in research and development activities. The market share percent valuation for these regions is expected to be around 25% and 20%, respectively, by 2030.

Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are also expected to witness growth in the market due to the increasing need for agricultural productivity and the rising adoption of innovative farm practices. The market share percent valuation for these regions is expected to be around 15% and 5%, respectively, by 2030.

The use of polymers in agrochemicals has been increasing in recent years due to their ability to improve the performance and efficiency of agrochemicals. The global polymers in agrochemicals market is highly competitive, with several established players operating in the market. Ashland, Borregaard, DKS Co. Ltd, DuPont, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Dow Chemical Company, SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Shin-Etsu, Daicel Miraizu Ltd, Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, Tai'an Ruitai, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material, Star-Tech Specialty Products Co., Ltd., Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical, Xuzhou Liyuan are some of the leading companies operating in the global polymers in agrochemicals market.

These companies use polymers in agrochemicals to improve their performance, enhance their stability, and reduce their environmental impact. For example, DuPont uses polymers to improve the solubility and performance of its herbicides, while NIPPON SHOKUBAI uses polymers to enhance the stability of its insecticides.

These companies help to grow the global polymers in agrochemicals market by investing in research and development to develop new and improved polymers. They also collaborate with other companies in the agrochemicals industry to develop new products and technologies.

In terms of sales revenue, some of the leading companies in the global polymers in agrochemicals market include:

- DuPont: $21.1 billion (2019)

- Dow Chemical Company: $43.0 billion (2019)

- Shin-Etsu: $12.6 billion (2019)

Overall, the global polymers in the agrochemicals market are expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for more efficient and environmentally friendly agrochemicals.

Click here for more Information: https://www.reportprime.com/polymers-in-agrochemicals-r15