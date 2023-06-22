China Nanhai Jiujiang crowned champions in invitation races of 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races

MACAU, June 22 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the final race day of the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races was held today (22 June) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. After several rounds of intense races, China Nanhai Jiujiang won both the Open Category and the Women’s Category of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), while Kasetsart University of Thailand won the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng enjoyed the races on-site and hosted the eye-dotting ceremony and award presentation ceremony, celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with the public.

On the day of Dragon Boat Festival, the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races featured a tight schedule packed with fierce races. After several rounds of races, six teams from the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open Category entered the Grand Final, including Hong Kong China Team, Thailand National Team, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Macao China Selection Team, SJM Golden Jubilee and Singapore National Team. Macao China Selection Team made a superb start to the race, but could not hold on to their lead before the finish line as China Nanhai Jiujiang came from behind to win with a time of 1:51.685. Macao China Selection Team came second with 1:52.267, while Thailand National Team completed the top three with a time of 1:53.545. The 4th to 6th places went to Hong Kong China Team, Singapore National Team and SJM Golden Jubilee.

In the Women’s Category, the six teams in the Grand Final are Australia National Team, Thailand National Team, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Singapore National Team, Macao China Selection Team and Hong Kong China Team. China Nanhai Jiujiang fought off the challenge from Thailand National Team to win the championship with a time of 2:01.605. Thailand National Team and Singapore National Team came in second and third, respectively, followed by Macao China Selection Team, Australia National Team and Hong Kong China Team.

In the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race, Kasetsart University of Thailand secured the crown with a time of 1:59.015 from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and Nankai University Binhai College. The 4th to 6th places went to Macao Polytechnic University, Wuhan Huazhong University of Science and Technology and University of Macao.

The Best Drummer award went to Choi Ka Pou of NC – Sky, while Sin Kam Chong of “Yunongfan” Youth Team won the Best Steersman award.

Officiating guests at the award presentation ceremony included Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of Macao SAR; Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Liu Xianfa, Commissioner from the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR; Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Chan Chak Mo and Iau Teng Pio, Members of the Executive Council; Angela Leong, Leong Sun Iok, Kou Kam Fai and Cheung Kin Chung, Members of the Legislative Council; Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Timothy Fok, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SJM Resorts, S.A.

For more information, please visit the official website, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.