Statement by Premier Dennis King on the passing of Marion Reid

CANADA, June 22 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of Marion Reid:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Marion Reid today. She was a proud Islander who was well-known and loved by her family, friends and community. Marion Reid broke many barriers and greatly contributed to the Province of PEI.

She was involved in many political roles, and was especially instrumental within education, as a teacher for 21 years and a board member of the PEI Teachers’ Federation for seven years. She also contributed to many women’s groups and organizations over the years.

She was the 37th Lieutenant-Governor of Prince Edward Island and she was the first female to hold this position on PEI from 1990 to 1995.

During her time in public office, she served as an MLA of the Progressive Conservative Party in the riding of 1st Queens for 10 years. She also served as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and was elected Speaker in March 1984, becoming the first woman in PEI to hold both positions.

She was also part of PEI’s Famous 5 with the top five legislative positions being held by women for the first time in Canadian history in 1993.

On behalf of the province, I would like to express my condolences to her family and friends.”

