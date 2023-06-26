Market Analysis on Sesame Meal Market, Flower Pots and Planters Market and Avocado market forecasted during 2023 - 2030

Global Market Analysis of Sesame Meal Market, Flower Pots and Planters Market, and Avocado market forecasted for a period from 2023 - 2030

The global Sesame Meal market research report outlines the market's current conditions and future opportunities, trends, and challenges. The latest trend in the Sesame Meal market is the rising demand for organic and non-GMO sesame meal. This trend has been driven by the increasing concern for food safety and the rising demand for natural and healthy food products. Many manufacturers are also leveraging on this trend by developing new organic and non-GMO sesame meal products. The report's findings indicate that the market size was valued at USD 940.60 Million in 2022 and is projected to expand by 2.80% annually from 2023 to 2030.

Sesame meal can be classified into two types based on their protein content:

• High protein (above 45%)

• Low protein (45% and below)

Sesame meal is a by-product obtained from the extraction of sesame oil. It is a rich source of protein and fiber. High protein sesame meal is usually desired by the animal feed industry, especially poultry and aquaculture, as it provides a cost-effective alternative to other protein sources such as fishmeal and soy protein concentrate. On the other hand, low protein sesame meal is used in the food industry, specifically in bakery products, due to its nutty flavor, high fiber content, and gluten-free nature.

Sesame meal is a byproduct of sesame seed oil extraction, which is primarily used as animal feed or organic fertilizer in agriculture. In animal feed, it is used as a high protein source to supplement diets for poultry, swine, and ruminant animals. As an organic fertilizer, it provides essential micronutrients such as potassium and phosphorus, as well as organic matter for soil health. Sesame meal is also used in other applications, such as in the production of soap and as an ingredient in human foods.

The fastest growing application segment for sesame meal in terms of revenue is the animal feed industry, due to the increasing demand for high-quality animal protein and the growing global population. Additionally, the use of sesame meal in organic agriculture is gaining popularity due to its sustainability and environmental benefits. As consumers become more conscious of their impact on the environment, the demand for organic and sustainable agriculture products is expected to increase, leading to further growth in the use of sesame meal as a fertilizer.

The Sesame Meal Market has a highly competitive landscape with several key players operating and contributing to the growth of the market. These players include Zhengkangoil, ASB Group, HL Agro, Suminter India Organics, Hydrocolloids, Wilmar International, Takemoto Oil & Fat Co, Greenery Craft Co, San Mu Shih Ye Co, Anhui Yanzhuang, Jiaozuo Lierda, Royal Flour Mills, and Allalkathi. The companies mentioned above use sesame meal as a raw material to produce various products such as sesame flour, sesame protein, and sesame oil. These products are used in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. These companies are instrumental in growing the market by introducing innovative sesame products to meet the ever-changing demands of the markets they serve.

According to the financial reports, Wilmar International's sales revenue was $44.5 billion, while Suminter India Organics had a revenue of $100 million in the financial year 2020-21. HL Agro's sales revenue in the financial year 2021 was around $55 million.

The global sesame meal market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. North America and Europe are the largest consumers of sesame meal due to the increasing demand for plant-based protein sources and the growing trend of healthy eating. The market share percent valuation for these regions is predicted to be considerable, with North America and Europe projected to contribute to approximately 25% and 20% of the global Sesame Meal market share, respectively. Other regions with expected growth in the Sesame Meal market include Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with projected market share percentages of around 10%, 5%, and 3%, respectively. However, the actual market share percentages may vary depending on various factors such as supply and demand, production capabilities, and government regulations.

The global flower pots and planters market is expected to reach USD 758.50 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the rising trend of urbanisation and growing demand for aesthetically pleasing plant display options. The report also indicates a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable options, driving the demand for biodegradable and recycled materials in the segment. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, owing to rapidly increasing urbanisation and growing disposable incomes in the region.

Flower pots and planters come in various types of materials such as plastic, ceramics, wood, fiber glass and others. Plastic pots are the most common and affordable option among them. Plastic pots are lightweight, durable and can be used for both indoor and outdoor gardening. Ceramic pots are the most attractive and decorative option. They come in various shapes and colors and are commonly used for indoor plants. Wood pots are also popular due to their aesthetic appeal and natural appearance. They are commonly used for outdoor landscaping. Fiber glass pots are durable, lightweight and easy to move and hence, have gained popularity in recent times. There are various other types of pots like terracotta pots, metal pots, cement pots and more that cater to different consumer preferences.

Flower pots and planters are versatile and can be used in various applications including commercial, municipal, and residential settings. Commercial applications include beautifying office and retail spaces, while municipalities use them for landscaping public areas such as parks and streets. In residential settings, flower pots and planters enhance outdoor living spaces such as balconies, patios, and gardens. Other applications can range from creating green walls to indoor plant displays in shopping malls and skyscraper lobbies. Flower pots and planters are used to add an aesthetic appeal and improve air quality.

The flower pots and planters market is highly competitive with numerous companies trying to gain a market share. Some of the key players operating in this market are Scheurich, The HC Companies, Keter, Lechuza, ELHO, Southern Patio/Ames, GCP, Grosfillex, Lee’s Pottery/Trendspot, Pennington, Yorkshire, BENITO URBAN, Pacific Home and Garden, Novelty, Stefanplast, AM-Plastic, Harshdeep, Taizhou Longji, IRIS OHYAMA Inc., Duke Industry, Odiyer Furniture, Greenyield Group, Leizisure, Wonderful, Asian Pottery, KOREA MICA POT INDUSTRY, The Balcony Garden, and Koch & Co. One of the leading players in this market is Scheurich, which offers a wide range of flower pots and planters made of high-quality materials. The company's sales revenue was around 70 million euros in 2020. Keter is another major player that offers innovative and stylish products, with sales revenue of around 1 billion USD in 2020. The HC Companies, with sales revenue of around 270 million USD in 2020, offers a range of customizable planters and containers for both indoor and outdoor use.

Lechuza is known for its self-watering planters and has a sales revenue of around 60 million euros in 2020. ELHO is another major player that focuses on sustainability and offers a range of eco-friendly planters, with sales revenue of around 80 million euros in 2020. Southern Patio/Ames is a leading producer of decorative planters and containers, with a sales revenue of around 1.5 billion USD in 2020.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Flower Pots and Planters market in the coming years. The increasing focus on home gardening and landscaping, along with the growth of the construction industry in the region, is expected to drive the demand for flower pots and planters. Other regions like North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to increasing urbanization and demand for decorative and aesthetic products.

The market share of the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the highest, accounting for about 35% of the total market share. North America and Europe are expected to capture a market share of around 30% and 25%, respectively, by 2025. The rest of the world is also expected to witness moderate growth in the market in the coming years.

Avocado market research report provides insights and analysis of the market segment based on type (Hass Avocado, Others), application (Personal Consumer, Food Service, Food Processing Manufacturer, Others), region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Europe) and market players (Mission Produce, Calavo, Westfalia Fruit, Camposol, West Pak Avocado, Del Rey Avocado, Simpson Farms, Yucatan Foods, MegaMex Foods LLC). The report also includes regulatory and legal factors specific to market conditions. Avocado is a popular fruit because of its nutritional value and taste. Hass avocado is the most widely consumed avocado variety in the world. The personal consumer segment has the highest share in the avocado market due to increasing consumer demand for healthy and fresh food. North America is the largest market for avocado followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The key market players are Mission Produce, Calavo, and Westfalia Fruit. The legal and regulatory factors affecting the avocado market include import and export regulations, food safety regulations, and labeling laws. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing consumption of avocado in different food products and its health benefits.

The Avocado Market is expected to grow from USD 516.00 Million in 2022 to USD 733.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. Avocado market has seen significant growth in regions such as North America, Europe, USA, Asia-Pacific, and China over the past few years. In North America, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of avocados and their versatile use in culinary applications have resulted in a surge in demand. Europe has also witnessed growing demand due to rising health consciousness and changing food habits. In the USA, avocado consumption has been increasing owing to increased availability and affordability. In Asia-Pacific and China, the market growth can be attributed to the expanding middle-class population and changing food patterns of the people. Overall, the avocado market is expected to continue growing in these regions, with increasing demand for healthy and natural foods driving the market forward. In terms of market share percentage valuation, the North American avocado market is expected to hold a share of around 45%, which includes both the United States and Canada. The Latin American avocado market is expected to hold a share of around 30%, with Mexico alone accounting for around 80% of the total production. The European avocado market is expected to hold a share of around 15%, with the United Kingdom and France being the largest consumers.

The global avocado market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market. Some of the major companies operating in this market include Mission Produce, Calavo, Westfalia Fruit, Camposol, West Pak Avocado, Del Rey Avocado, Simpson Farms, Yucatan Foods, and MegaMex Foods LLC. These companies use different strategies to grow the avocado market, including investing in research and development, expanding their production and distribution networks, and developing new avocado-based products. According to their most recent financial reports, some of the above-listed companies' sales revenue figures are:

- Mission Produce: $1.1 billion

- Calavo: $1.09 billion

- Westfalia Fruit: $346 million

- Del Rey Avocado: $200 million

- Simpson Farms: $150 million

Overall, the avocado market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy and natural foods, as well as the popularity of avocado-based products.

