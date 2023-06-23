Việt Nam tries its best to support Cuba in overcoming difficulties: Party leader

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on June 22 said that Việt Nam will try its best within its conditions and capabilities to help Cuba overcome difficulties that the country is facing.

Receiving Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Álvaro López Miera who is paying a visit to Việt Nam, the Vietnamese Party leader highly appreciated the significance of the visit in the context of the two countries looking forward to the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated area in Quảng Trị Province.

He expressed his belief that the visit would contribute to consolidating and deepening the special traditional friendship between the two parties, the two countries and the two militaries.

General Secretary Trọng appreciated the important role and results of defence cooperation between the two countries. He suggested the two sides strengthen practical and effective cooperation, in line with the interests of each country and for peace and development in the region and in the world.

For his part, the Cuban minister voiced his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people would continue to reap great achievements of historical significance, and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

He updated the host leader on the situation in Cuba, the Cuban people's support for the Party and the Revolution as shown through the results of the elections to the People's Councils at all levels, the National Assembly, the State leader, and local government.

Speaking about the results of cooperation between the armies of the two countries over the past time, he affirmed that they would work closely to implement bilateral cooperation agreements, contributing to strengthening and consolidating the special relations between the two parties, the two States, the two peoples and the two armies.

Prime Minister welcomes Cuban guest

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera in Hà Nội the same day.

Welcoming the Cuban minister on his fifth trip to Việt Nam, PM Chính said the visit was highly meaningful as both countries were celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam (September 25, 1963) and 50 years since then leader Fidel Castro’s first visit to Việt Nam and arrival in the liberated zone in South Việt Nam (September 15, 1973), and that it would help strengthen the two countries’ special traditional friendship, including defence cooperation.

"Việt Nam always views Cuba as a comrade, a brother, and a traditional friend," Chính said, affirming that it always kept in mind the enormous and effective support and assistance from the Party, Government, people, and armed forces of the Caribbean nation for Việt Nam's struggle for independence and efforts in national construction and safeguarding.

Việt Nam wished to share the difficulties Cuba was facing and would do its utmost within its capacity to assist the latter, the PM noted, adding Việt Nam was ready to share experience in both the fields it had performed well and those it had not. Việt Nam always backed the United Nations resolution opposing the embargo on Cuba, he said.

The host leader expressed his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, led by Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban people would definitely overcome difficulties, sustain political and social stability, and gain even greater victories.

PM Chính highly valued the close multi-faceted cooperation between the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, and also applauded the outcomes of the talks between the two ministers.

The Vietnamese Government had been creating favourable conditions for bilateral defence relations to continue developing and become a pillar and an example in the two countries’ cooperation, he said.

For his part, Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera said that his country had always been treasuring and nurturing the time-tested and special friendship with Việt Nam as late leader Fidel Castro used to say: “For Việt Nam, Cuba is ready to sacrifice its blood.”

He appreciated Việt Nam’s support and assistance for Cuba’s national defence and construction, including the advocacy for the UN resolution opposing the embargo on Cuba and its help with agricultural development.

The visiting official also appreciated the contributions by Vietnamese businesses which he said had helped foster bilateral economic and trade links.

He pledged coordination with the Defence Ministry and relevant ministries and sectors of Việt Nam to fruitfully implement the issues both sides agreed on as well as the directions of Vietnamese and Cuban Party and State leaders. VNA/VNS