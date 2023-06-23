Home Healthcare Market Size Expected To Reach $476 Billion By 2027

Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s home healthcare market forecast, the home healthcare market size is predicted to reach a value of $479.99 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2% through the forecast period.

The rapid increase in the aging population is significantly driving the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest home healthcare market share. Major players in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Resmed Inc., American Well, Apple Inc., CVS Health, Humana Inc., LHC Group Inc., Kindred Healthcare, Honor Home Care, Zorgers.

Home Healthcare Market Segments

1) By Equipment: Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Mobility Care

2) By Services: Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Other Services

3) By Indication: Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Pregnancy, Cancer, Wound Care, Other Indications

This type of healthcare refers to a set of activities conducted to keep the home healthcare equipment in working condition. This type of healthcare is supportive care provided by any professional caregiver in their respective homes where the patient is staying. It is a cost-effective way to deliver quality care at patients’ homes. This type of healthcare is used to assist individuals in improving their health function by providing initial treatment and avoiding hospitalization.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Home Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies

4. Home Healthcare Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Home Healthcare Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

