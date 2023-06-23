Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical equipment calibration services market forecast, the medical equipment calibration services market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.1 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global medical equipment calibration services industry is due to the rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical equipment calibration services market share. Major medical equipment calibration services companies include Transcat Inc., Tektronix Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Biomedical Technologies Inc., NS Medical Systems, JM Test Systems, JPen Medical.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Segments

● By Service: In-house, Third-Party Services, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

● By Equipment: Fetal Monitors, Imaging Equipment, Vital Sign Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Cardiovascular Monitors, Ventilators, Other Equipments

● By End User: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical equipment calibration services refer to the method of configuring the measurement and the accuracy of the medical device or medical system being used in hospitals. They offer advanced healthcare treatment, including diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy. The medical equipment calibration services are used in hospitals for the maintenance of the medical equipment and to monitor the patients to offer the best services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

