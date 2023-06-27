NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Beth Sprague to Talk About How RND Helps Contact Centers Avoid Compliance Risks
With the help of RND, a caller can determine whether or not a telephone number is still ok to be contacted, so they’re minimizing the risk of bothering the consumer and avoiding possible litigation.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released a new live webinar with experts invited to talk about FCC’s Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) and how this useful tool can help companies avoid compliance litigations.
— Beth Sprague, Director of RND Administration for Somos Gov.
The dialogue took place between:
Guest: Beth Sprague, Director of Reassigned Number Database (RND) Administration for Somos Gov. In her current role, Beth is responsible for ensuring service providers can report their disconnected telephone numbers in accordance with the FCC mandate, as well as managing the continued operation and evolution of the database, all while protecting consumers from receiving unwanted texts and calls.
Host: Bradley Butler, Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz - a highly skilled professional with more than ten years of experience in the contact center space. Brad has worked in operations, business development/intelligence, and within the C-suite of executives that make decisions regarding workflows, platforms, and technology.
The 25th episode of the NobelBiz thoroughly built Webinar Series was streamed live on Thursday, June 22 at 1 pm EST | 10 am PST. The episode can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
This dialogue aimed to help the audience understand what Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) is and how contact centers, call centers, debt collectors, and any other outbound calling company can use it to reduce compliance risks, avoid TCPA liability and increase business performance.
Watch the entire episode on-demand to learn about:
- What is the Reassigned Numbers Database?
- How RND can help call centers avoid TCPA lawsuits
- Benefits of using RND for contact centers – compliance protection, increased brand trust, saving time & money, increased performance
- The process of using RND for callers & caller agents
- What does a “safe harbor” from potential TCPA liability for a call center using RND mean?
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz Webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
