Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $88.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is experiencing growth due to the factors such as a surge in demand for unique experiences, favorable youth demographics, and an increase in the number of malls.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Activity Area (Arcade Studios, AR and VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others), Facility Size (Up to 5,000 Sq. Ft., 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft., 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft., 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft., 1 to 10 Acres, 11 to 30 Acres, and Over 30 Acres), Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), Type (Children Entertainment Centers (CECs), Children Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-Based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)), and Visitor Demographics (Families With Children (0-9), Families With Children (9-12), Teenagers (12-18), Young Adults (18-24), and Adults (Ages 24+)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global family indoor entertainment centers industry generated $30.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $88.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Favorable youth demographics and the continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, food & beverages (F&B) integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, the increase in the number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, an increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming restrain the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, the surge in investments on new games and attractions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $30.85 Billion Market Size in 2032 $88.70 Billion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Activity Area, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Type, Visitor Demographics, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for unique experiences.



Favorable youth demographics.



Increase in number of malls. Opportunity Surge in investments in new games and attractions Restraints Increase in ticket prices.



Rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the family indoor entertainment centers market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, with fewer customers and more pricing, theme parks are expected to add value to their experiences and make them more immersive. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the family indoor entertainment centers market.

The physical play activities segment garnered the major share in 2022

Based on activity area, the physical play activities segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue, as physical play activities attract families with children, which is the major factor that drives the market growth. However, the AR and VR gaming zones segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, as it provides tremendous fun experiences. Owing to their realistic and engaging experiences, not only young children, however, adults also get attracted towards the AR & VR gaming zones, which is the major factor that fuels the market growth.

The 1-10 acres segment held the highest share in 2022

Based on facility size, the 1-10 acres segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the presence of a large number of FECs. FECs of such huge sizes are usually considered theme parks or amusement parks. However, the 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft. segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the number of indoor family entertainment centers integrated with arcades, restaurants, and music.

The food and beverages segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on revenue source, the entry fees and ticket sales segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the increase in the number of innovative attractions provided by many family entertainment centers. However, the food and beverages segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to an improvement in food quality along with attractive prices and clean facilities.

The children’s entertainment centers (CECs) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the children’s entertainment centers (CECs) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the surge in focus on child/parent interaction and the primary focus on child play activities and entertainment for younger children. However, the location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the introduction of interactive multiplayer games in many FECs.

The families With Children (9-12) segment is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on visitor demographics, the teenagers (12-18) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the innovative and variety of games offered by numerous family entertainment centers (FECs). However, the families with children (9-12) segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as most parents prefer fun learning and adventure-focused games.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the integration of new technologies, such as 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, and others, which are trending, and consumers prefer modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the number of malls in this region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

