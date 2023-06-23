New Representation For Iconic Fiji Resort Announced Wakaya Club & Spa Joins Pacific Storytelling Portfolio

Luxury Travel Advisors and Their Clients Maintain Key South Pacific Tourism connection with Account Transition.

LOS ANGELES, Jun 6, 2022 – California based tourism marketing company, Pacific Storytelling grows their luxury portfolio with a new partnership with Fiji’s Wakaya Club & Spa.

Both Wakaya Club and Spa and Pacific Storytelling extend their gratitude to outgoing representative Libby Cooke of Antipodal Representation and acknowledge her enormous efforts over the years to promote Wakaya’s one-of-a-kind private accommodations and stunning island paradise.

Through this partnership, Pacific Storytelling and Wakaya confirm an unwavering focus on the North American market by continuing a constant in-market presence and by maintaining upcoming training opportunities, sales missions, events, and fam trips.

“We are delighted to welcome Wakaya Club and Spa to the Pacific Storytelling family,” said Rēnata West, Managing Director of Pacific Storytelling. “This partnership reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional marketing representation services and strengthening awareness of the South Pacific in the region. Together, we will showcase the unique allure of Wakaya Club and Spa to travelers across North America.”

Wakaya Club and Spa, nestled in the heart of the South Pacific, offers an unparalleled escape to a secluded tropical paradise. With its breathtaking natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional wellness offerings, Wakaya Club and Spa is an idyllic destination for discerning travelers seeking tranquility and rejuvenation.

Pacific Storytelling is operated by a team of South Pacific expatriates who have advanced travel knowledge of the region and all it has to offer. Pacific Storytelling continues to offer South Pacific tourism, culture and sustainability training, as well as free educational resources on their website.