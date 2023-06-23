Chlor-Alkali Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Chlor-Alkali Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Chlor-Alkali Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chlor-alkali market forecast, the chlor-alkali market size is predicted to reach a value of $103.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.

The growth of the chemical industry across the globe is expected to propel the chlor-alkali market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest chlor-alkali market share. Major chlor-alkali producers market include AGC Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Olin Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hanwha Group, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Wanhua-BorsodChem.

Global Market Segments

1) By Product: Chlorine-Based Chlor Alkali, Caustic Soda-Based Chlor Alkali, Soda Ash-Based Chlor Alkali, Other Products

2) By Production Process: Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, and Other Production Processes

3) By Application: Pulp and Paper; Organic Chemical; Inorganic Chemical; Soap and Detergent; Alumina; Textile; Other Applications

This refers to the method used to manufacture chlorine and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda), both of which are basic chemicals required by industry. This type of alkali is a group of chemicals such as chlorine, hydrogen, and sodium hydroxide that are produced by the electrolysis of saltwater. Chlorine is abundantly produced through this process and is an essential component in bleaching agents, solvents, construction materials, and insecticides.

