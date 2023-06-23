IoT Fleet Management Market Expected to Reach $16 Billion by 2031, Driven by 9.8% CAGR Growth | AMR

IoT Fleet Management Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IoT fleet management market size generated $6.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Based on application, the tracking and monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on services, the professional segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. In addition, the segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the device management segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global IoT fleet management market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the private segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global IoT fleet management market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By end use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By customer type, the b2b segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

By services, the intermodal segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

By mode of transport, the roadways segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management industry

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

