Global Flip Chip Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flip Chip Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s flip chip market forecast, the flip chip market size is predicted to reach a value of $54.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global flip chip industry is due to the increase in sales of electronic products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flip chip market share. Major flip chip market include 3M Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Amkor Technology Inc., Apple Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments Inc..

Flip Chip Market Segments

● By Packaging Technology: 3D IC, 2.5D IC, 2D IC

● By Bumping Technology: Copper Pillar, Solder Bumping, Tin-Lead Eutectic Solder, Lead-Free Solder

● By Industry: Electronics, Heavy Machinery and Equipment, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Other Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flip chips are also known as direct chip attach where interconnecting dies such as semiconductor devices, IC chips, integrated passive devices, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are attached bond pad side down to a substrate or carrier. These have numerous benefits, such as lower cost, high packaging density, improved circuit reliability, and small dimensions. It is used in the flip-chip packaging process to link the chip and the substrate of a package carrier. Any surface of a flip chip can be interconnected, typically with copper, nickel, or soldered metal bumps. These bumps are installed on the die surface and aid in the electrical connection between the device and the box substrate.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Flip Chip Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Flip Chip Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

