Motorcycle Market Size Expected to Touch $233.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by 8.6% CAGR Growth | AMR

Motorcycle Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Market by Type (Standard, Sports, Cruiser, Adventure), by Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric), by Price Range (Low, Mid, High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global motorcycle market size generated $105.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $233.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of the motorcycle is typically attributed to the two-wheeled vehicle which is usually propelled by an internal-combustion engine (ICE). This engine converts the reciprocating motion of pistons into rotary motion, just like the engine in a car. Meanwhile, these vehicles are accessible in a wide scope of motor sizes and for various applications. The design of motorcycles depends on different objectives such as long-distance travel, racing, cruising, and sports-related activities. Currently, motorcycles have become more advanced in terms of convenience, luxury, and safety, owing to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies by manufacturers. Anti-lock brake systems (ABS), for example, is indirectly fueling sales owing to their high performance and instant braking ability. For instance, in March 2021, Bajaj Auto launched all-new Platina110 with anti-lock brake systems (ABS) at $806.86 (INR 65,920). In addition to ABS the bike offers 240mm front disc brake, which helps to prevent skidding or loosing control. The engine delivers 6.33 KW (8.6 PS) of power at 7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm torque at 5000 rpm. It has a four-speed transmission unit.

In addition, the motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing investments in automation, launches of new & technologically advanced products, increase in the consumer demand for high-speed, attractive design & digital dashboards, and government initiatives for vehicle production for mountain areas. Furthermore, the companies operating in the motorcycle market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in August 2020, HONDA MOTOR CO.Ltd launched the all-new CBR600RR super sports bike which is equipped with a high-performance, 599cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC inline four-cylinder engine. This newly developed CBR600RR features the latest electronic control and aerodynamic technologies to realize enhanced overall performance.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the sports segment dominated the global motorcycle market in terms of growth rate.

By propulsion type, the electric segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By price range, the low segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG,

Harley-Davidson Inc.,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,

KTM AG,

Piaggio & C. SpA,

Suzuki Motor Corporation,

Triumph Motorcycles,

TVS Motor Company Ltd.,

Yamaha Motor Co.,

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

