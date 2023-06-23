All Year Cooling Offers Energy Saving Tips For South Florida Residents

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation

All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning installation company that has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 350,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 50 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions.

Estimates put the average monthly electricity bill at over $200 in the Miami area. This is only an estimate as many things can increase and decrease bills, such as how airtight a house is, how old the HVAC system is, and what the landscaping looks like outside. With summer approaching, All Year Cooling offers consumers tips on how to save on energy costs. One of the most cost effective ways to combat the heat is to use landscaping to block some sun. The experts at All Year Cooling advise homeowners to “plant some trees for shading. Add awnings on windows and patio doors that see hours of sun exposure, and if that isn’t possible, utilize light-blocking blinds and curtains as a way to keep the sun from warming up areas of the home.”

Another tip that technicians at All Year Cooling offer is to make sure that the home is airtight. Losing cool air through older, poorly sealed windows and doors, cracked or damaged ducts, or inadequate insulation all lead to energy inefficiency. They suggest getting an assessment through Florida Power and Light, which offers a free Home Energy Survey to its customers. An FPL Energy Expert assesses energy usage, offers tips and energy solutions specific to the customer’s needs, and alerts them to the available rebate programs and other incentives that can help save money while making sure the home and HVAC system are as airtight and efficient as possible.

“Anyone who is able to do so should install ceiling fans. This will help to circulate cool air rather than allowing for pockets of hotter air near the ceiling and cooler air trapped closer to the floor. Another benefit of ceiling fans is that they blow air directly on the skin, so a person feels cooler even if they might not have the temperature turned down as low. Energy.gov recommends investing in a ceiling fan where the blades are between seven to nine feet from the floor and ten inches to a foot from the ceiling. That’s the sweet spot. Homes with seven-foot ceilings cannot use a ceiling fan, as the fan blades could be too close to a person’s head. In that case, use floor-level fans to circulate the air.”

Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling, highlights the importance of a clean and well-maintained HVAC system and also suggests upgrading equipment when recommended: “It is important to change air filters every month or two and to use a hose to wash dust and grime from the coils. Inside the house, dust, fur, and hair should be vacuumed away from air intakes. Once every year or two, have a professional AC technician clean and inspect the system. They will be able to diagnose if the system is working correctly, is properly charged, or in need of repairs. Lastly, it is important to upgrade equipment when the time comes. It is not uncommon for a new AC system to run ten years, or maybe more if well-maintained. But they may no longer be efficient at that point. A new system is an investment, but it can provide tremendous energy savings.”

Please visit www.allyearcooling.com for more information.

About All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling is an FPL-qualified contractor and can help get available rebates on air conditioners, heat pumps, and attic insulation that are available with FPL. They also provide the necessary paperwork to add to a tax return to get the federal government tax incentives. All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.

All Year Cooling provides a comprehensive AC system evaluation with every service call. They ensure the customer’s home is cool and comfortable, and inspect the AC unit, evaluate the entire ventilation system, all of the AC system will be diagnosed without any obligation to continue using All Year Cooling services. They use only the finest air conditioner repair technicians, who are thoroughly screened, tested and trained to ensure effective air conditioner repair. Every member of their team stays current with the latest developments and technology in air conditioner repair. With technology always changing and industry updates happening frequently, they also require additional air conditioner repair training in order to stay sharp.



