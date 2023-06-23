Flash News: OKX and Laevitas Partner to Provide Enhanced Insights for Cryptocurrency Derivatives Trading

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 23, 2023.

OKX and Laevitas Partner to Provide Enhanced Insights for Cryptocurrency Derivatives Trading

OKX has partnered with Laevitas, a leading data aggregator specializing in quantitative data analytics for cryptocurrency derivatives, to provide Laevitas users with enhanced trading insights through the integration of OKX's real-time datafeeds with the platform.



This gives Laevitas users direct access to OKX's Liquid Marketplace, the most powerful on-demand liquidity network for professional and institutional traders. This includes Request for Quotes (RFQs), open interest and volume of derivatives and futures spreads, which streamlines their research and analysis while helping them navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency derivatives market more effectively. With this information, Laevitas users will have more valuable insight into market liquidity and trading volumes.



OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "By incorporating OKX's datafeeds, Laevitas users now have access to a wealth of information that can help them stay ahead of market trends and make more informed trading decisions. Both OKX and Laevitas share a common goal of empowering traders with advanced analytics and accurate data, and we're proud to bring this goal to fruition through our partnership."



Laevitas CEO Hassen Naas said: "This partnership allows us to leverage OKX's extensive market data and combine it with our sophisticated analytics tools. OKX is one of the largest and most reputable crypto exchanges; together, we strive to provide traders with comprehensive and accurate information for our growing user base."



This partnership is a step forward in enabling traders to navigate the cryptocurrency derivatives market successfully, with OKX and Laevitas committed to empowering traders with advanced analytics and accurate data.



Since its inception, Laevitas has established itself as a trusted platform offering comprehensive quantitative data analytics for cryptocurrency derivatives. The platform offers a wide range of powerful features, including option chain analysis, greeks analysis, strategy builder, historical data and customizable dashboards.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.



Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



About Laevitas

Laevitas is a leading data aggregator that specializes in quantitative data analytics for cryptocurrency derivatives. The platform offers a wide range of powerful features, including option chain analysis, greeks analysis, strategy builder, historical data, and customizable dashboards. By providing comprehensive insights and advanced tools, Laevitas empowers traders to make informed decisions and maximize their trading strategies.



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.