Bremer & Trollop Awarded 2023 Scholarships to Nine Area High School Students
Bremer & Trollop is a full-service law firm providing representation for personal injury casesWAUSAU, WI, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bremer & Trollop is pleased to announce the 2023 winners of their scholarship program. Each year, the law firm generously donates money to this scholarship fund to recognize area high school seniors for their leadership, academic excellence, and community service. Each winner, selected by their respective high schools, received a $250 scholarship to the college of their choice.
This year’s winners were as follows:
Antigo High School – Conner VanDorf (Northcentral Technical College)
DC Everest Senior High School – Matthew Nielsen (UW-Madison)
Lakeland Union High School – Caroline Hammond (St. Norbert College)
Marshfield High School – Richard Gui (UW-Madison)
Mosinee High School – Kylie Maliszewski (UW-Eau Claire)
Rhinelander High School – Kaleb Winter (UW-Madison)
Stevens Point Area High School – Max Bushmaker (UW-Madison)
Wausau East High School – Ella Kasper (Emporia University)
Wausau West High School – Vincent Hanz (UW-Eau Claire)
Bremer & Trollop would like to congratulate the 2023 scholarship winners for their hard work and dedication and wish them luck in their future endeavors in college and beyond.
Anyone interested in learning more about the scholarship opportunities or the services offered by the law firm can find out more by visiting the Bremer & Trollop website or calling 1-715-849-3200.
About Bremer & Trollop: Bremer & Trollop is a full-service law firm providing representation for personal injury cases. Their team is committed to helping individuals get the compensation they deserve for their accidents. They are also dedicated to giving back to the local community, serving on the Board of Education for the Wausau school district, and providing scholarship opportunities.
