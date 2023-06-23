St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual assault of a child, L&L with a child

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4008590, 23A4002483, 23A4002484, 23A4003946

RANK/TROOPER: Det. Tpr. Joshua Lewis

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/22/2023 at 1418 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stannard, Barnet, Greensboro Bend, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault of a child X1 victim, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child X4 victims

ACCUSED: Justin Rich

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stannard, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In November of 2022, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse of three female juvenile victims by Justin Rich. The victims were reported to be between the ages of 8 and 12 at the time of the assaults. All three of the victims alleged sexual abuse by Rich on multiple occasions. During the investigation Detectives learned of a 4th victim. On June 22nd, 2023 Rich was taken into custody for Sexual Assault X1 victim and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a child X4 victims.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/2023

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern County Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.