St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual assault of a child, L&L with a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008590, 23A4002483, 23A4002484, 23A4003946
RANK/TROOPER: Det. Tpr. Joshua Lewis
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/22/2023 at 1418 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stannard, Barnet, Greensboro Bend, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual assault of a child X1 victim, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child X4 victims
ACCUSED: Justin Rich
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stannard, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In November of 2022, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse of three female juvenile victims by Justin Rich. The victims were reported to be between the ages of 8 and 12 at the time of the assaults. All three of the victims alleged sexual abuse by Rich on multiple occasions. During the investigation Detectives learned of a 4th victim. On June 22nd, 2023 Rich was taken into custody for Sexual Assault X1 victim and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a child X4 victims.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/2023
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern County Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.