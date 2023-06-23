Train Control Management System Market is Likely to Witness a Revenue $5.09 Billion at High CAGR of 8.7% From 2020-2027

Train Control Management System Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Train Control Management System Market by Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, and Others), Solution (Communication-based Train Control, Positive Train Control, and Integrated Train Control), Network Type (Ethernet Consist Network (ECN), Multifunctional Vehicle Bus (MVB), and Wired Train Bus (WTB)), and Train Type (Metros & High Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, and Diesel Multiple Units): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global train control management system industry was estimated at $3.13 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $5.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on component, the vehicle control unit segment accounted for nearly half of the global train control management system market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is due to its application in the field of crew human machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial application. At the same time, the human machine interface segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

Based on solution, the positive train control segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global train control management system market size revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate 2027. This is due to its ability to map train collisions over speed derailment and other potential dangerous situations. On the other hand, integrated train control segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Advantages offered such as enhanced safety & throughput, and its robust & cost-effectiveness drive the growth of the segment.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the major share in 2019, generating around one-third of the global train control management system market, attributed to increase in use of public transport and demand for safe, secure, and efficient transportation. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% by 2027. Focus of companies operating in the railway sector on development of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous railways is propelling the growth of the market in LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

On the basis of component, the human–machine interface segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By solution, the positive train control segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

Region wise, LAMEA registers the highest growth , followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Knorr-Bremse

Alstom

Thales Group

EKE Group

Bombardier

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

ABB

