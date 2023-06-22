Only half of companies on stock market comply with information disclosure norms

VIETNAM, June 22 -

HCM CITY — Of 731 companies listed on the Hà Nội and HCM City stock exchanges, only 364 out have met information disclosure standards this year, marginally fewer than last year, a survey for the 2023 IR Awards programme has found.

The survey, done between May 2022 and April this year by Vietstock, the Việt Nam Association of Financial Executives and FILI magazine, was based on criteria for information disclosure set by the Ministry of Finance and other agencies.

The rate of listed companies meeting the standards has risen from only 3 per cent in 2011 to 50 per cent this year, but in the last three years has tended to level off (54 per cent in 2021, 52 per cent in 2022).

The organisers attributed it to the COVID-19 pandemic and some major events on the stock market when businesses were affected in general.

Of the 364 listed companies that met disclosure obligations, the securities industry led with 20 out of 25 followed by banking with 13 out of 20 cent.

The IR Awards seek to honour listed firms that comply with information disclosure requirements. — VNS