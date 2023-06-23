Đình Vũ Port approves 50% dividend payout

VIETNAM, June 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Đình Vũ Port Development and Investment JSC (DVP) has approved the second dividend payment in 2022, amounting to 50 per cent of the charter capital which is worth VNĐ200 billion (US$8.5 million).

The dividend will be paid in cash on July 28.

In December 2022, the company paid the first phase dividend at a rate of 10 per cent, resulting in a total dividend rate of 60 per cent for the year.

This year, Đình Vũ Port aims to achieve higher revenue of VNĐ716.2 billion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ360 billion, up 22 per cent and 4 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The dividend rate for 2023 is expected to be at least 50 per cent of the charter capital.

In the first quarter, the Hải Phòng-based port operator recorded a revenue of VNĐ276 billion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ132 billion, up 90 per cent and 94 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The company’s board acknowledged the challenges faced in 2023, including persistent inflation, the unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine, increased expenses, stiff competition in Hải Phòng and downward pressure on loading and unloading service prices. These factors will directly affect the port's revenue and the volume of goods handled.

Despite these challenges, DVP leaders expressed their commitment to achieving the 2023 plan through effective cost control and timely investment in infrastructure.

DVP shares closed up 2 per cent on Thursday at VNĐ58,700 per share on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange. — VNS