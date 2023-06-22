Prime Minister announces appointment of new Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec

CANADA, June 22 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Jean-François Michaud, a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec, as the Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec.

Associate Chief Justice Michaud replaces the Honourable Eva Petras, who passed away last year, after serving nearly eight years as Associate Chief Justice.

Quote

“I wish the Honourable Jean-François Michaud every success in his new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec. He is a respected member of the legal community. The Bench, and all Quebecers, will benefit from his diverse and considerable legal experience.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

The Superior Court of Quebec hears civil and commercial cases where the sum at issue is $85,000 or more, as well as administrative and family matters, bankruptcies, jury trial in criminal cases, and summary conviction appeals.

Biographical Note