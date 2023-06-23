Manchin Announces $1.9 Million for Cardiovascular, Diabetes Health Services in West Virginia

June 22, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,962,042 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR). The funding will support statewide programs to prevent, manage and treat cardiovascular disease and diabetes in populations disproportionately at risk.

“I’m pleased the CDC is investing more than $1.9 million to strengthen cardiovascular and diabetes health services for West Virginians across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support the West Virginia DHHR in evaluating and implementing programs that improve health outcomes for those living with or at risk for these diseases, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: