The battle of CFD trading platforms heats up, with rising star CDEX Exchange's major update

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CDEX, the leading Crypto CFD trading platform for retail traders, has announced a major update that is set to revolutionize the industry. Since its launch earlier this year, CDEX has garnered attention for its user-friendly interface, competitive fees, and regulatory compliance with FINCEN and the Cyprus authorities. Now, with its latest update, CDEX is poised to cement its position as the go-to platform for CFD trading.

CDEX lets retail CFD traders trade new asset classes

The major update from CDEX introduces support for commodities, Forex, and Indices trading, offering retail investors a whole new range of trading opportunities. Traders can now diversify their portfolios by accessing these traditional asset classes through the CDEX platform. With up to 100x leverage available, traders can maximize their potential gains and navigate the volatility of the market more effectively.

One of the key advantages of this update is the consolidation of trading activities onto one platform. CDEX users can now view their portfolio allocation in one place, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their investments. Additionally, this expansion into commodities, Forex, and Indices opens up exciting partnership opportunities with traditional market makers, further enhancing liquidity on the platform.

"We are thrilled to announce this major update to our platform," said Summer, the CEO of CDEX. "Our goal has always been to make CFD trading accessible to anyone, regardless of their location or level of expertise. With the addition of commodities, Forex, and Indices, Crypto CFD traders can now further diversify their portfolios, giving them more flexibility and potential profit opportunities. We believe this update will significantly contribute to the overall growth and success of CDEX."

The update is expected to drive user adoption of the CDEX platform, as it appeals to traditional retail investors looking to explore the world of Crypto CFD trading. CDEX's competitive fees and liquidity offerings will continue to provide traders with a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

Future Plans of CDEX

Looking ahead, CDEX has ambitious plans for further expansion. The platform aims to become the go-to destination for CFD trading of all assets for retail investors.

With a primary focus on the Asian market, CDEX is actively expanding its operations in the region. To accelerate this growth, CDEX has recently launched an affiliate program and is actively recruiting ambassadors to bolster its on-the-ground outreach efforts.

In addition, CDEX is currently in talks with BitData for a mutually beneficial partnership that aims to acquire institutional users. Onboarding institutional clients will significantly enhance liquidity on the platform, making it even more attractive for retail traders.

About CDEX

CDEX is a leading CFD digital asset trading platform that provides a one-stop-shop solution for traders seeking to engage in cryptocurrency trading. With its competitive trade fees, low to zero spreads, secure licensing, and world-class infrastructure, CDEX aims to deliver an exceptional trading experience to its users. With a strong user base in several countries and a focus on retail investors, CDEX is committed to providing a cheap, easy-to-use, and secure platform for trading Crypto CFDs.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Trading cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

