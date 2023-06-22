LEMALU SELESITINA PULEAGA MENI – RETI IS THE NEW CEO OF SAMOA NATIONAL PROVIDENT FUND

SAMOA, June 22 - (GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARIAT): Cabinet appointed Lemalu Selesitina Meni – Reti as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa National Provident Fund (SNPF).

Lemalu was strongly recommended from five candidates that were interviewed by the panel, to lead the SNPF for another three years.

She took over from Pauli Prince Suhren who was CEO for two consecutive terms.

Lemalu was formerly the SNPF Deputy CEO for Treasury and Services and was also the Manager of Finance for over five years. Lemalu is bringing to the SNPF wealth of experiences in international and regional accounting and financing from her years of employment in regional organizations. Lemalu was employed at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community as the Financial Development Officer for over three years, before taking up the role of Internal Auditor for SPREP from 2012 and then Management Accountant. She was also employed at the Ministry of Finance and the Samoa Electric Power Corporation.

Lemalu holds a Master in Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Management from the University of the South Pacific as well as a Diploma in Public Sector Management from Massey University, New Zealand.

Lemalu hails from the village of Matautu Lefaga.

END.

TOFIA LEMALU SELESITINA PULE’AGA MENI – RETI MA OFISA SILI O PULEGA O LE S.N.P.F.

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ): Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta, e tusa ma le fautuaga a le Komiti sa nafa ma le iloiloina o lenei avanoa, le tofia o le afioga iā Lemalu Selesitina Pule’aga Meni – Reti e avea ma Ofisa Sili o Pulega o le Fa’alapotopotoga o Fa’aputugātupe mo le Lumana’i Manuia o Tagata Samoa (S.N.P.F.).

E to’alima na fa’atalanoaina i lenei avanoa ma ua tofia nei i ai Lemalu mo le tolu tausaga, ma ua sui tulaga i le afioga iā Pauli Prince Suhren sa ia tau’avea lenei tofiga mo le 6 tausaga.

O le afioga iā Lemalu sa faigaluega i le Matāgaluega o Tupe, o le Fa’alapotopotoga o le Malosi’aga Tau ‘Eletise ma isi Fa’alapotopotoga Fa’aleItulaga.

Na avea ma Sui Pule Sili o Tupe ma Auaunaga a le S.N.P.F. e fa’apea fo’i i le tofiga Ofisa Sili Lagolago mo le vaega o Tupe a le S.N.P.F. i le silia ma le 6 tausaga.

Ua telē sona silafia ma ona tomai sa maua mai a’o galue ai i le Ofisa Fa’a – Failautusi o Afio’aga o le Pasefika (S.P.C.) ma le Fa’alapotopotoga o Si’osi’omaga o le Pasefika (S.P.R.E.P.).

O lo’o ia umia Faailoga Tauāloa o le (M.B.A.) mo le Tōfā Manino mai le Iunivesite o le Pasefika i Saute, fa’atasi ai ma le Iunivesite of Massey i Niu Sila.

O Lemalu o se tamāli’i e fa’asino i le afio’aga o Matāutu, Lefaga.

MAE’A.