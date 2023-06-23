VSP Special Operations // Fatal Crash - Update

UPDATE 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5002320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard / Sgt. Josh Mikkola

STATION: HQ – Special Operations / Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM

STREET: Hazen Notch Road

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shayne Bessette

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Seth Pierce

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

UPDATE:

The Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a fatal collision that occurred on Hazen Notch Road in the town of Lowell on May 18, 2023. With the assistance of the community, the Vermont State Police were able to identify a second vehicle that was involved in the collision. The second vehicle was identified as a 2006 Toyota Tundra, operated by Seth Pierce, of Lowell, VT. The investigation showed both vehicles were traveling east on Hazen Notch Road prior to the crash. The Toyota Tundra, operated by Pierce, attempted to pass the Ford Ranger, operated by Bessette, in a corner of the roadway. During the attempted pass, the two vehicles collided near the center of the roadway. Vehicle 1, the Ford Ranger, subsequently lost control and rolled over in the shoulder of the roadway. Bessette was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The Toyota Tundra, operated by Pierce, maintained control and continued traveling east. Pierce failed to stop following the collision and did not contact law enforcement about being involved in the fatal crash. Pierce turned himself into the State Police and was processed at the Derby Barracks. Pierce was charged with Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1128. Pierce was released with a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: $10,000 Unsecured Appearance Bond

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/18/2023, at approximately 1439 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Hazen Notch Road in the Town of Lowell. Preliminary investigation indicated Vehicle 1, a 2003 Ford Ranger, was traveling east on Hazen Notch Road when it lost control and entered into the westbound shoulder. Vehicle 1 subsequently rolled over in the shoulder before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest approximately 50 feet from the roadway. During the rollover, the operator, later identified as Shayne Bessette of Lowell, VT, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The on-scene investigation suggested there were other motorists in the area at the time of the crash and the State Police would like to make contact with those individuals. The Vermont State Police are asking the public and members of the community to contact Sgt. Thomas Howard at thomas.howard@vermont.gov, or call 802-878-7111, if they witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to the events that took place on Hazen Notch Road.