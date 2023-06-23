Non-concentrating Solar Collectors Market is likely to hit US$ 44,212.14 Million, rising at 13% CAGR by forecast 2033 end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The non-concentrating solar collectors market in North America is expected to witness a robust expansion of over 8% by 2033. This growth trajectory between 2023 and 2033 is anticipated to generate a significant additional potential of US$ 31,187.76 million, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 3.39 times during that period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The non-concentrating solar collectors market is predicted to be worth US$ 13,024.38 million in 2023 and rise to US$ 44,212.14 million by 2033. Demand was initially expanding at a market CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2022.



Substitutes don't provide a concern, as there are presently no direct alternatives in the non-concentrating solar collector industry. In emerging markets, new solar power projects are being introduced and developed quickly.

The non-concentrating solar collector's cost has decreased due to increased technical breakthroughs, making it more affordable for home consumers. The efficiency of solar power plants has also been considerably enhanced owing to technical developments, like the creation of sophisticated tracking systems.

Get a market overview of this sample report available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17331

Pharmaceuticals, textiles and chemicals, automotive parts, and dairy food processing and beverages are a few of the industries that are increasingly using the industrial heat produced by smart city projects. The potential for solar-heating catalysis to achieve zero artificial energy usage is expected to be beneficial for the global economy.

Key Takeaways:

The European region was the second-most prominent market, accounting for more than 20% of the market.

The United States is expected to dominate the non-concentrating solar collector's sector. The market in the United States is anticipated to grow by more than 8% by 2033.

The non-concentrating solar collectors market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 11,526 million in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the promising developing areas in 2023, with a market share of 37.2%.

Demand for non-concentrating solar collectors in India and China is expected to remain high due to emerging solar projects.

During the forecast period, the copper plates are likely to hold a top spot in the market in terms of absorbent plates.

Based on the application, the residential segment is expected to dominate the market by 2033.

To deliver up to 5.4 GW of its thin-film solar PV modules to United Kingdom's Lightsource Bp and its 50% co-owner Bp plc for their projects in the United States, First Solar has inked framework agreements of multi-year orders.

The Series 6 solar PV module from First Solar, Inc. is the first PV product in the world to be featured in the debut of the EPEAT Photovoltaic and Inverters product category, according to a 2020 announcement from the Green Electronics Council.



Adapting the Changing Competitive Landscape:

Non-concentrating solar collectors manufacturers who grab the chance to fund research, and welcome experimentation, are up for high-profit margins. Key players who focus on social and environmental effect priority stand out as real pioneers in this period of the dramatic energy transition.

These producers are advancing the industry and securing their roles as change agents by encouraging cooperation, information exchange, and technical advancements.

Talk to our analyst and get complete information about this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17331

Key Players are:

Greenonetec

Soletrol

Prosunpro

Bosch Thermotechnik

Viessmann

Solahart

Vaillant Group

XNE Group

Dimas SA



Key Segmentation:

By Absorber Plates:

Copper

Aluminum

Steel Plates



By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Recent Developments:

Solar module producer Waaree Energies announced in May 2022 that it has received clearance to purchase solar cell manufacturer Indosolar. This acquisition aided Waaree Energies in increasing its capacity to produce solar cells from the currently anticipated 4 GW to 5.4 GW, and further supported the company's expansion objectives of producing solar modules.

Canadian Solar invested in German off-grid solar pioneer Solarworx in 2021 as part of a strategic partnership. Recently, Bank Santander and Canadian Solar signed a 50 million euro bilateral business credit. As it implements and expands a project, including the building of a pipeline throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the facility aided Canadian Solar's Global Energy business.

Grow your profit margins - buy this report at a discounted price now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17331

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Absorber Plates

View Complete TOC here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-17331

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on the Oil and Gas Market:

On-Site Photovoltaic Solar Power For Data Centers Market Size: There is an expected CAGR of 6.8% for the on-site photovoltaic solar power for the data centers market through 2022 to 2032, based on a current value of US$ 23.62 Billion in 2022, which indicates an extremely high growth outlook.

Solar Pumps Market Share: The solar pumps market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 4.64 billion by 2033.

Solar Tracker for Power Generation Market: The solar tracker for the power generation market is likely to capture a valuation of US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 14.5 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Residential Solar PV Inverter Market: The global residential solar PV inverter market is poised to increase at a consistent CAGR of 5.2%. The market is projected to reach US$ 6,566.3 million by 2033 from US$ 3,955.1 million in 2023.

Solar District Heating Market Forecast: The solar district heating market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Gas Generator Sets Market Analysis: The global gas generator sets market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033. The revenue from sales of gas generator sets is likely to reach US$ 17,667.8 million by 2033 from US$ 9,237.2 million in 2023.

Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Market Growth: The electrified aircraft propulsion market is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow up from US$ 6,546.3 million in 2023 to reach a valuation of US$ 20,331.9 million by 2033

Silent Generator Market Outlook: The global silent generator market size is predicted to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market Sales: The power transmission lines and towers market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is likely to register a valuation of US$ 30 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 63.6 billion by 2033.

Battery Leasing Service Market Values: The global battery leasing service market size is slated to gain significant growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com