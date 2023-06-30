Submit Release
Tag Cabo Sportfishing Announces All-Inclusive Luxury Overnight Fishing Charters in Cabo San Lucas

It's more than a thrill; it's an honor to introduce this deluxe, immersive fishing adventure to our distinguished clients. We are not just offering a fishing trip but an unforgettable voyage”
— Arturo Chacon

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Live from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, bringing you exciting news on June 22, 2023. Get ready to redefine your fishing journey, as Tag Cabo Sportfishing, the region's top-tier charter company, launches a luxurious overnight fishing experience, unparalleled in its allure.

Tag Cabo Sportfishing, the leading charter company based in the region, is pleased to announce the addition of luxury overnight fishing trips to its offerings. These upscale expeditions promise to elevate the angling adventure to an unmatched level, delivering an experience steeped in luxury and adventure aboard the impressive 70ft Hatteras and the grand 96ft Baratucci.

Embarking from Puerto Los Cabos Marina in San Jose del Cabo, these exclusive journeys are designed to cater to the tastes of the most discerning anglers. Every detail, from seamless private round-trip transportation from Los Cabos International Airport to meticulously curated seasonal voyages, is taken care of to ensure an unforgettable journey.

From September to late December, adventurers can explore the thriving waters of Mag Bay, renowned for its bountiful striped marlin population, in a 200-mile voyage that promises both thrill and pleasure. From January to June, the company offers voyages in the mesmerizing Mar de Cortez, a region celebrated for its diverse marine life, including Big Yellowfin Tunas, Wahoos, Dorados, Black, Blue and Striped Marlins, Yellowtails.

These overnight fishing trips mark a new chapter in Tag Cabo Sportfishing's commitment to delivering unique and high-quality fishing experiences, reinforcing their reputation as the premier charter company in Cabo San Lucas.

About Tag Cabo Sportfishing:

Tag Cabo Sportfishing is a respected charter company based in Cabo San Lucas, offering a fleet of top-tier yachts managed by a team of experienced crew and skippers. Renowned for delivering high-quality fishing experiences, Tag Cabo Sportfishing consistently sets the bar for offshore adventures in Los Cabos.

