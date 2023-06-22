Traffic Advisory for June 22- 25, 2023

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race – Thursday, June 22, 2023

The annual JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race will start at 7:15PM. Approximately 5,000 participants will run/walk the racecourse that starts and

ends on Charles Street between Boylston Street and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 9:00AM to 9:00PM at the

following locations:

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

North side (opposite the Common), from Charles Street to approx. the Starbucks

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street South, Westside, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Commonwealth Avenue, North side, North roadway, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

The route will be held over the following streets: Charles Street at the Boston Common, left onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), to Kenmore Square, turn around after the MBTA bus way, to Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under the Massachusetts Avenue overpass, continuing on Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street

B.A.A. 10K Road Race – Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Boston Athletic Association will be running the Annual B.A.A. 10K road race on

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 8AM. The route starts on Charles Street near the Center Gate

of the Boston Public Garden and makes its way out to Commonwealth Avenue at Babcock

Street and returns to Charles Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Saturday Noon to Sunday Noon on the following street:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street

Parking restrictions will be in place on Sunday 6 AM to Noon on the following streets:

Bay State Road, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Raleigh Street and North side (odd side, meter side), from Raleigh Street to Deerfield Street and Both sides, from Deerfield Street to Granby Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Commonwealth Avenue, North side (of westbound roadway), from Raleigh Street to Alcorn Street.

Granby Street, Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue.

Parking restrictions Sunday 12:01 AM to Noon on the following street:

Charles Street,Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Hare Krishna Procession, Saturday, June 24, 2023

The procession will start at noon in the area of St Cecilia Street and Boylston Street, proceeding down Boylston Street to Charles Street and will enter the Boston Common.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Saturday 6AM to 2PM on the following street:

Cambria Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to St Cecilia Street

Boylston Street, South side (even side), from St Cecelia Street to Dalton Street

FENWAY

Concert at Fenway Park, Kane Brown & Others and Dead & Company – Friday to Sunday, June 23, 2023 to June 25, 2023

Fenway Park will be hosting 3 concerts: Kane Brown and others will be the first concert

followed by Dead & Company the next 2 days. The concerts are scheduled to run from

6:30pm – 10:30pm. Parking restrictions will be in place Friday, Saturday & Sunday 3PM to 11:59 PM at the following locations:

Brookline Avenue, Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street, South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street, South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street, North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Richard B. Ross Way, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street, North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street, North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

HYDE PARK

Celebrate Hyde Park - Saturday, June 24, 2023

Celebrate Hyde Park will be taking place in the areas of River Street, Fairmount Street, and Davison Street, with a portion of Fairmount Street closed.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Fairmount Avenue, Both sides, from Davidson Street to River Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Open Streets Boston Jamaica Plain 2023, Sunday, June 25, 2023

The first Open Streets Boston events will take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023 in the

Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors and

business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of

walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which

will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions.

Parking restrictions will be in place the following streets or lots:

Centre Street, Both sides, from Lamartine Street to South Street

Barbara Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Municipal Lot # 32, Entire Lot off of Centre Street between Kingsboro Park and Spring Park Avenue

Municipal Lot # 7, Entire Lot at #350-352 Centre Street

MATTAPAN

Mattapan Main Streets, Stroll the District, – Sunday, June 25, 2023

Mattapan Main Streets will be hosting a Stroll the District Event which will be taking

place on Fairway Street and in Municipal Lot #14 at 23 Fairway Street in Mattapan which

is at the intersection of Cummins Highway and Fairway Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place in the following areas:

Municipal Lot #14, at 23 Fairway Street, Mattapan, All spaces, entire lot

Fairway Street, Both sides, from Cummins Highway to Blue Hill Avenue

SOUTH END

Boston Unity Cup Carter Field, Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Boston Unity Cup will take place in Carter Field. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Columbus Avenue, Both sides, from Camden Street to Davenport Street

Events such as parades, road races and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.