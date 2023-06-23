Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted a human smuggling attempt at FM 1017 Checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville Station halted a human smuggling attempt involving a horse trailer at FM 1017 Border Patrol Checkpoint in Hebbronville, Texas.

The incident occurred on June 21, when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer at the primary inspection lane of the Hebbronville checkpoint. Agents conducted a search of the horse trailer and discovered people being concealed inside. A total of 16 migrants were removed from the trailer.

Border Patrol agents transported the individuals to the Hebbronville Station for processing. After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. All the individuals were from Mexico, Ecuador, and Guatemala. HSI is leading the investigation and will be prosecuting the driver for human smuggling.

Follow @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter & Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and on Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.