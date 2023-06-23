CBP Officers Seize Colored Fentanyl Pills Worth $2 million.

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the San Ysidro port of entry, discovered an assortment of vibrantly colored fentanyl pills concealed in a vehicle.

On the morning of June 16, CBP officers conducted a vehicle enforcement inspection in the pre-primary area. CBP officers encountered a 29-year-old female driving a 2010 sedan who was accompanied by her 8-year-old minor, both provided valid travel documents to enter the U.S.

During an initial inspection, officers noticed plastic wrapped packages in the rear quarter panels of the vehicle. CBP officers referred the traveler to secondary for further examination.

Upon inspection, officers discovered a total of 61 packages in the dashboard, driver and passenger seats, rear quarter panels, and gas tank of a vehicle. The narcotics field tested positive as fentanyl. 14 packages (assorted colors), 16 packages (pink), and 31 packages (blue) seized with a totally 42.15 pounds.

“Working together as a team enables our officers to tackle complex smuggling techniques, especially with a drug as dangerous as fentanyl.” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Collaboration between our enforcement units is crucial, and when they work together, it sends a strong message that our officers are committed to protecting our border and communities.”

The narcotics combined are worth an estimated street value of $2,250,000.

The driver was detained for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. The minor child was released to the custody of a family member. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.

