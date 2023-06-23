Productive Dentist Academy Unveils New Website
Designed for an optimal user experience, the new ProductiveDentist.com will help more dentists achieve greater profitability and success
Our upleveled website reflects the many positive changes and updated programs PDA has to share with the dental profession.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, is excited to announce the launch of its new website as of June 20. PDA’s new site exceeds industry standards for performance, usability, and accessibility, which is in alignment with the website development PDA delivers clients. Dentists can be up-to-date in real time of the firm’s services, products, and online and in-person CE programs.
“Our upleveled website reflects the many positive changes and updated programs PDA has to share with the dental profession,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson. “Its improved functionality makes the user experience more engaging. We look forward to productive engagement with everyone who visits ProductiveDentist.com.”
The goal with PDA’s new website is to provide visitors with easier ways to access and learn about all of PDA’s services, and to browse PDA programs based on their needs. Visitors will have access to dental coaching and marketing programs, continuing education, webinars, and seminars, including PDA’s three award-winning podcasts Everyday Practices Dental Podcast hosted by Regan Robertson and Dr. Chad Johnson, The Productive Dentist Podcast hosted by PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird, and Investment Grade Practices™ hosted by Dr. Peterson.
“The reality is there is a wealth of business and communication support for independent dentists, but if they can’t find that support, dentists risk a negative impact on the value of their practice,” says PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “Our new site is a beacon of light for independent dentists who want to maximize the value of their practice and life. We have optimized our site so visitors can quickly identify the resources and support PDA provides, along with stories of fellow dentists across the nation who have unleashed their full potential thanks to PDA.”
To learn more and view PDA’s new website, please visit www.productivedentist.com.
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
