Hazardous waste transportation company settles penalty with Ecology

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology has settled a $37,000 penalty issued to Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions (CESWS).

In the settlement, CESWS agrees to pay $37,000 within 30 days and comply with an Order that requires a written report of the incident. To avoid costly litigation, both Ecology and CESWS agreed on a settlement that protects human health and the environment while encouraging compliance with dangerous waste regulations.

The penalty stems from an Aug. 12, 2021 incident related to the transportation of a dangerous waste container from Seattle to the Burlington Environmental LLC facility in Tacoma.

Proper transportation of dangerous waste is important because it protects people and the environment. Washington is a recognized leader in dangerous waste management.