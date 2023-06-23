Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,572 in the last 365 days.

Hazardous waste transportation company settles penalty with Ecology

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology has settled a $37,000 penalty issued to Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions (CESWS).

In the settlement, CESWS agrees to pay $37,000 within 30 days and comply with an Order that requires a written report of the incident. To avoid costly litigation, both Ecology and CESWS agreed on a settlement that protects human health and the environment while encouraging compliance with dangerous waste regulations.

The penalty stems from an Aug. 12, 2021 incident related to the transportation of a dangerous waste container from Seattle to the Burlington Environmental LLC facility in Tacoma.

Proper transportation of dangerous waste is important because it protects people and the environment. Washington is a recognized leader in dangerous waste management.

You just read:

Hazardous waste transportation company settles penalty with Ecology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more