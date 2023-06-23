Grand Opening of Cookies and Nirvana Center Partner to Open New Dispensary in Tempe, Arizona
Internation cannabis giant Cookies has partnered with the well-established Nirvana Center to open a new joint high-tech dispensary in Tempe, Arizona.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Juggernaut Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Cookies, an international leader in the cannabis industry renowned for its exceptional cannabis products, has partnered with the already reputable cannabis brand Nirvana Center in announcing their strategic partnership in opening a groundbreaking dispensary in Tempe, AZ. The grand opening of this unique collaboration will take place on June 24, 2023, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am marking a significant milestone for both brands and the local cannabis community. The new joint-concept dispensary will highlight a curated selection of premium cannabis products. The dispensary will host a series of events and promotions on June 24, 2023, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am to celebrate the grand opening. Customers attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive discounts, product demonstrations, and giveaways.
The new dispensary, 2715 S. Hardy Dr., Tempe, AZ, will highlight a curated selection of premium cannabis products. This partnership combines Cookie's exceptional quality, product diversity, and the ability and innovation Nirvana Centers have become known for. Customers should expect to leave with an unparalleled cannabis experience while also being able to learn and explore many brands like Sweetoz, which has also quickly become a new local favorite. Such products serve as a platform to highlight the shared vision and dedication of both Cookies and Nirvana Center to deliver exceptional cannabis products and elevate the cannabis retail experience.
