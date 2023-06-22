EMU Elementary Education Department Hosts Social Services Specialist Ödül Kaleli

Social Service Specialist Ödül Kaleli from TRNC Social Services Department Famagusta Office met with students within the scope of the “Education of Children at Risk” course operated by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Elementary Education Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eda Yazgın.

Explaining the children protection and children protection systems applied in the world and in our country, Kaleli contributed to the readiness of students with information on laws and regulations on situations they may encounter while performing their profession in the future.

At the end of the conference which consisted of question-answer, sharing experiences and problem solving sessions, course organizer Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eda Yazgın presented an appreciation plaque to Social Service Specialist Ödül Kaleli for her participation and support in the event. Thanking a guest speaker on behalf of the department and students, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yazgın stated that within the scope of EMU Elementary Education Department’s university-society cooperation work vision, professionals in the field will continue to meet with department students.