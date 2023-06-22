EMU Ranks First in Northern Cyprus in the 2023 CWTS Leiden Ranking

According to the CWTS Leiden Ranking 2023, which evaluates the scientific research performance of 1,400 universities worldwide, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has ranked first among the universities from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). In scope of the said ranking, EMU has also achieved the second position across the entire island.

In the CWTS Leiden Ranking subject-specific rankings, EMU has taken the first position in the field of Social Sciences and Humanities in both the TRNC and Turkey. Additionally, with its successful performance in the fields of Mathematics and Computer Science as well as Physical Sciences and Engineering, EMU has secured the first place in the TRNC and the second place island-wide.

The CWTS Leiden Ranking utilizes an advanced data collection method to determine universities' publication outputs. It evaluates universities based on a comprehensive set of bibliometric indicators, including scientific impact, collaborations, open access to publications, and gender statistics.