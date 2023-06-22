EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Brought Together Expert Guests and Students within the Scope of the Career Days

As part of the 11th International Career Days, organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Relations and Career Research Directorate (MİKA) in collaboration with faculties and schools, EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences brought together students and expert speakers in the Mathematics Department and the Turkish Language and Literature Department.

During the seminar organized by the Mathematics Department, Prof. Dr. Meral Çetin, the Head of the Department of Statistics at Hacettepe University, delivered a presentation titled "A Brief Description of the Statistics Department and the Science of Statistics." The presentation emphasized that graduates of the Statistics Department or Statistics programs have a wide range of career opportunities, including the healthcare sector, in the context of the COVID-19 era and beyond. Prof. Dr. Çetin highlighted that graduates of statistics programs can work in various sectors where data analysis is involved, such as the banking sector, actuarial insurance fields, information technology departments, and software companies.

On the other hand, in another seminar organized by the Turkish Language and Literature Department at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Atilla Şentürk, faculty member at İstinye University, delivered a presentation titled "Scenes from Social Life through Poetic Texts." In his presentation, Prof. Dr. Şentürk shed light on the strong connection between Ottoman poetry, which is often claimed to have weak ties with real-life and prejudices, and social life. Prof. Dr. Şentürk illustrated this connection through textual examples and images, providing the audience with fresh perspectives. Prof. Dr. Şentürk, recognized as one of the most accomplished figures in his field, delivered his presentation, which was followed with great interest and admiration by the students of the department.