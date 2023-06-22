Governor Lujan Grisham names 11 people to Veterans Advisory Council

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council.

The 11-member council is attached to the Department of Veterans’ Services and will support the needs of veterans in New Mexico, review existing policies, and consult with the New Mexico veterans community to make sure that every veteran and their family receives the resources they are owned after serving our state and country.

“There are 134,000 veterans in New Mexico, and it is our duty to create a system centered around their needs once they return home or retire from service,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Making sure that veterans’ voices are included and heard means better outcomes for our veterans and their families. Whether that’s access to health care, housing, or other benefits, we can do so much more to help the veteran community live more healthy, productive lives. I want to thank these 11 men and women for saying ‘yes’ to helping me advance our work to make New Mexico the best state for veterans.”

“There is infinite power when a group of people with similar interests, experiences and backgrounds work together toward the same goals,” said Department of Veterans’ Services Cabinet Secretary Donnie Quintana. “This advisory board represents a broad spectrum of individuals that should provide invaluable input regarding the many issues and opportunities facing New Mexico’s veteran community.”

“As a disabled Vietnam veteran after Agent Orange exposure, I want to make sure we are providing the best possible care and service to New Mexico veterans,” said Council Chair Sam Trujillo. “We owe them that, and I am looking forward to serving on this council to serve my fellow veterans.”