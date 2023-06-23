New CEO Interview; Surging Sales for DNA Complex used by award-winning actor Nicole Kidman; Avenir Wellness: Stock: CURR

$CURR Avenir Wellness DNA Complex CURR / Sera Labs Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman $CURR Avenir Wellness Nutri-Strips Sera Labs (Avenir Wellness) $CURR Products $CURR Sera Topical Revolution #NicoleKidman

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New CEO Interview; Surging Sales for DNA Complex used by award-winning actor Nicole Kidman; Avenir Wellness (Stock Symbol: CURR) Avenir Wellness Solutions™ ($CURR) Products are Currently Sold at Major Retailers Including Walmart ($WMT), Target ($TGT), CVS Health ($CVS), and Amazon ($AMZN).Avenir Wellness Solutions CEO Nancy Duitch recently stated, “As we continue down the road of building the Seratopical Revolution and Nutri-Strips brands, we are very optimistic about the Company’s future. After bringing on top of their game brand-building personnel who have years of direct-to-consumer experience, we are at an inflection point in achieving the goal of transforming Avenir Wellness into one of the leading Beauty and Wellness companies. Our Team has been working diligently on executing the strategy and our science team led by Rob Davidson has been working on new Innovative Technologies and groundbreaking Delivery Systems for our products as well as licensing opportunities for the technologies.”$CURR CEO Nancy Duitch New Interview:Proprietary Nutraceutical & Topical Delivery Systems for Wellness and Anti-Aging Beauty Product Lines.Company Currently Holds 15 Patents.Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Products promoted by the Company’s Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Partner as The First Choice of Award-winning Actor Nicole Kidman.Top Level National Media Coverage in People, Glamour, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Yahoo!, and Vogue to name just a few.Shipments Commenced for DNA Complex - the first skin science breakthrough that uses Deep Nano Actives to visibly reduce wrinkles instantly, and with continued use results that turn back time.Extended Contract with theSkimm - the largest lifestyle newsletter with over 7 million Loyal Subscribers.Highly Regarded Urish Popeck & Co., LLC Engaged as New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.Marketing Program Expansions Including New TV/Digital Ads to Support Sales at Major Retailers as well as the e-commerce sales.Gleaming Facial Dark Spot Fading Serum Used by Nicole Kidman Delivering 77% Subscription Retention Rate.For more information on CURR visit: www.avenirwellness.com and www.Seralabshealth.com Avenir Wellness (OTC:CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness (CURR) looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide.Avenir Wellness (CURR) has a current focus on the beauty and wellness markets which are growing at rapid rates. The global wellness sector, despite the pandemic, saw exponential growth in 2021 with a market size of $1.5 trillion, according to McKinsey. There is a strong overall and growing demand for supplements and nutraceuticals, a $587.3 billion market, according to the 2021 Grandview report. The beauty and personal care industry is a $534 billion market now and is set to grow 5.87% year over year according to Terakeet's 2021 Beauty Industry Report.A-List Actor Nicole Kidman is the Global Brand Ambassador of Avenir Wellness Seratopical Revolution Product Line.Avenir Wellness (CURR) wholly owned subsidiary Sera Labs develops, markets and distributes their proprietary Seratopical Revolution skin care line which is represented by top movie and television actor, Nicole Kidman as a Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador.Three years ago, Nicole Kidman contacted Sera Labs management seeking an opportunity to become involved with the Company because she was already using its products. She helped us develop the Revolution line. Her dream was to help Sera Labs create a legacy skin care brand that was affordable to everyone, and it needed to be alcohol free, natural, and plant based. After reaching an agreement, Nicole Kidman has been working with the team to reach out to the public to inform them about the line through social media, advertising platforms and the media because she so clearly values its effectiveness.The story of Nicole Kidman’s involvement with Avenir Wellness (CURR) is detailed on the Company’s website here: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/about and is also described in a recent interview with Avenir Wellness (CURR) CEO Nancy Duitch on the well followed “New to the Street” Investment program. The interview can be watched at this link:New To The Street CEO Interview:In the first week of June, CEO Nancy Duitch sat down for her latest New To The Street interview which is focused on the company’s most promising new product, the DNA Complex (Deep Nano Actives). The full interview is available at any time via this direct link:The direct support of Nicole Kidman for the Avenir Wellness CURR product line is also meeting with accelerating positive coverage from a wide range of top media sites and publications:Vogue, Stylecaster, InStyle, New Beauty, Met Gala, Page Six, Glamour, Entertainment Tonight, Hollywood Life, The Zoe Report, AOL, ACMAs, People, Yahoo!, Entertainment, SHEfinds and NewBeautyAvenir Wellness Owned Sera Labs Launches Patent Pending DNA Complex with Advanced Peptides & Compounds - Providing Instant & Long-Lasting Wrinkle RemovalAvenir Wellness (CURR) DNA Complex retails for $79.99 USD and is currently available at: https://seralabshealth.com/discount/INVESTOR20 20% Discount with Code: INVESTOR20DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions made by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

