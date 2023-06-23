Jot Art (JOT) Metaverse Developers Confirm $100M PEPE Meme Coin Airdrop and Binance Exchange Listing
Jot Art allocates $100 million for PEPE meme coin airdrop upon Binance listing.
Jot Art is a metaverse development platform that is focused on providing users with the tools and resources needed to build and create immersive experiences within virtual worlds.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jot Art, a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by A.I, announced today that it is considering a $100 million airdrop of the PEPE meme coin upon the listing of PEPE memecoin on Binance cryptocurrency exchange.
The PEPE meme coin has gained attention in recent months due to its unique value proposition and rapidly growing community prompting Jot Art Community to allocate $100M for a PEPE Airdrop. The coin is designed to represent the power of the meme culture and provide users with a way to express themselves in a fun and unique way.
The Jot Art metaverse is an ecosystem within the Lithosphere (LITHO) community powered by the JOT token. In June 2022, Jot Art announced the 'Finesse' game series, which is a play-to-earn (P2E) RPG available for Android devices and web browsers.
Jot Art plans to release additional details regarding the potential airdrop of the PEPE meme coin in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the platform will continue to focus on its mission of empowering developers and users to create unique and engaging experiences within the metaverse.
About Jot Art
Jot Art (JOT)'s mission is to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by A.I with community and player-owned economies. JOT is a payment & governance token for the Jot Art metaverse.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
