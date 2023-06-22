Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Shareholders Who Held Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA) Shares Prior to the Merger

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) (NASDAQ: CRSA), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired Crescent shares before the closing of its business combination with LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) (Nasdaq: LVOX), on or before June 16, 2021.



LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform focused on deployments in both mid-market and enterprise organizations. LiveVox is a Delaware corporation that maintains its principal executive offices in San Francisco, California. The business combination of Crescent and LiveVox was approved by Crescent shareholders at its Special Meeting held on June 16, 2021. LiveVox common stock began trading on the NASDAQ under its new ticker symbol “LVOX,” on June 22, 2021.

Crescent investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between Crescent and LiveVox. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com, or you can submit your information online HERE.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.