FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Arkansas Closing Permanently June 28

LITTLE ROCK – The three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Arkansas will close permanently June 28 at 6 p.m.

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the three locations until they close. Centers are open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; Closed Sundays.

The DRCs are located:

Pulaski County

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72204

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Cross County

The Bridge Church

209 Merriman Ave

Wynne, AR 72396

Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31 have until July 3 to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan. These loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Businesses and residents can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.