Disaster Recovery Center in Dededo Relocating to Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School

To better serve the Typhoon Mawar survivors, the disaster recovery center in Dededo will transition from Dededo Sports Complex to Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School at 520 Harmon Loop Road, Dededo, beginning Saturday, June 24, open daily, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.  

The disaster recovery center at Dededo Sports Complex will permanently close at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23.

At any disaster recovery center, you can learn more about FEMA and other federal disaster assistance programs, understand any letters you get from FEMA, get answers to your questions about your application, or get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistances. The DRC Locator will help you find the nearest center.

Visiting a disaster recovery center is not your only option to apply for FEMA assistance. You can go online to disasterassistance.gov, download FEMA app to your cellphone, or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages.

For more information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook.

