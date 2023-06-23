Texas Music Recording Artist, Case Hardin, Among the Top Country Music Artists in the Lone Star State
“If I’ve gone through it, I know you’ve gone through it too. Country music is more than a melody, it’s a lifestyle”.”SAN ANGELO, TX, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chart-topper, Case Hardin, is heading back to the studio next month to cut his third album which is expected to garner multiple #1 singles on Texas radio charts. With two albums, numerous awards, four #1 hits and three trifectas to his extensive list of accolades, Case knows how to produce the music country fans want to hear. His ability to command the stage and connect with his audience through his music results in the perfect honky tonkin’, two-steppin’ show his fans have come to love.
Growing up ranching in San Angelo, Texas and spending years on the rodeo circuit, Hardin is no stranger to country music and the cowboy way of life. This is evident in every melody that details his love of traditional honky tonk music, beautiful Texas landscapes and personal experiences that he shares with the world in each of his songs. When asked about his love of country music, Hardin’s answer is simple, “If I’ve gone through it, I know you’ve gone through it too. Country music is more than a melody, it’s a lifestyle”.
Case’s first album “Over Fort Worth” released in 2016, was produced at Bismeaux Studios in Nashville with members of George Strait’s, Aaron Watson’s, Cory Morrow’s, William Clark Green’s, and Kevin Fowler’s bands. This album produced his debut single “Sign of a Fool” which broke into the Top 20 at #18 on Texas Country Charts – unheard of for any debut artist’s debut single. Subsequent singles from this album “Deep Blue Me” which broke into the Top 10 at #6 in 2017, “Old Stomping Grounds” which reached #2 in 2018, and “Texas Rain” which was the #2 song for all of 2018 made Hardin a rising star and one to watch among Texas country music industry icons.
His second album “Lucky Him” surpassed all previous milestones when released post-COVID in 2022. Produced in Nashville with the same band members as “Over Fort Worth”, this album yielded his first #1 single “Alcohol Abuse” which spent multiple weeks in the #1 spot. Additional singles “When You Roll That Way”, “Honky Tonk Highway”, which holds the current record for most radio stations to add a song in the opening week, and “Most Beautiful Place I’ve Ever Been” all hit #1 that year making Hardin four for four solidifying his position among the best artists in Texas country music. Also that year, he received his first “trifecta” for “Honky Tonk Highway” – highest debuting song, with the highest spin increases, and the most radio station adds compared to any other song on the Texas charts. This impressive momentum has continued into 2023 with “Most Beautiful Place I’ve Ever Been” and “Stoned” gaining trifecta status and his single “Stoned” currently making its way up the chart to #1.
As country music evolves, Case Hardin is putting the country back in country music. He heads back to the studio in Nashville later this month to lay down tracks on his new album with award-winning songwriters Bernie Nelson (Kenny Chesney, Conway Twitty, Confederate Railroad, Wynona Judd, Tracy Lawrence) and Dickie Kaiser (Clay Walker, Chris Cagle).
Case Hardin, a native of San Angelo, Texas, grew up with a ranching and rodeo background and quite naturally developed a love for traditional/neo-traditional country music. Beginning his music career his senior year of high school in 2013, he has never looked back since his American Idol debut that same year.
Throughout his career, Case has won various awards and competitions, including accolades from the West Texas Songwriter’s, Texas Country Music Awards (“New Male Vocalist”), State FFA, SXSW, and many others. He began playing with the likes of Jody Nix, Jake Hooker, Billy Mata, Floyd Domino, Dave Alexander, Asleep at the Wheel and even the Dallas/San Angelo symphonies. Since his radio and touring success, he has toured with Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Eli Young Band, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Kyle Park, Randall King, Casey Donahew, Roger Creager, Mike Ryan, Josh Ward, Cory Morrow, Jason Boland, Radney Foster, Dwight Yoakum, Tracy Byrd, and other country legends.
