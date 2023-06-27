Local Author Is Honored As The 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Grand Prize Winner, 3rd Place, Fiction
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tea Drinker’s Guide to Adventure by Chester County author Andrée Jannette has been named the 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Grand Prize Winner, 3rd Place, Fiction, by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group. This is the 16th year of The Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the largest international book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The awards are judged by leaders of the indie book publishing industry, including many with long careers at major publishing houses. Their love of a great read and experience in the publishing arena identify books deserving a wider audience.
Top books were named as winners and finalists in over 80 publishing categories ranging from Action/Adventure to Young Author. The winners and finalists of this year's awards will be honored at a gala event at the Newberry Library in Chicago, IL, coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference. A complete list is available at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards website at www.indiebookawards. com.
In addition to being named a Grand Prize Winner, Ms. Jannette is also a Winner in the Chick Lit category and a Finalist in the Romance category. The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure is Ms. Jannette’s first novel and features a protagonist facing the reality of Parkinson’s. Ms. Jannette, who herself has Parkinson’s, wanted to create a character meeting the challenges of PD while at the same time striving to live life to the fullest.
The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure is available on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/Tea-Drinkers-Guide-Adventure-ebook/dp/B0BDBMF2ZJ. The book’s video trailer is available on YouTube, https://youtu.be/5oj7ZPHcKbs.
Andree Jannette
