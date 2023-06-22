EQUIVICO SIGNS CONFLUENCE PHILANTHROPY’S “BELONGING PLEDGE” FOR RACIAL EQUITY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EQUIVICO by NCRC, an investment manager that finances fair loans to underserved small businesses, including those owned by women and people of color, signed Confluence Philanthropy’s “Belonging Pledge” for racial equity, as one of more than 22 investors representing over $1.91 Trillion in AUM. Equivico’s mission is to create an inclusive economy that works for all. Equivico believes in a simple philosophy of advancing an inclusive economy and delivering competitive returns for investors, businesses, and communities.

“Equivico is honored to sign Confluence Philanthropy’s Belonging Pledge,” said Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Equivico. “The racial divide that prevents minorities and women from opportunities to build a more sustainable future is astounding. Equivico stands in solidarity with those affected by racial barriers, and most importantly, we are committed to affecting change through this groundswell of investor activism. Equivico was created to bridge the wealth gap and provide economic inclusion, and we believe that financial markets can do more to fuel economic growth in underserved businesses and communities.”

Equivico participated in Confluence Philanthropy’s third annual virtual Belonging Town Hall on Wednesday, June 21st, from 1:00-3:30 pm EST. The Belonging Town Hall supports Belonging Pledge signatories and aligned investors in deepening their commitments to investing with a racial equity lens. This convening will engage participants through shared learnings and opportunities for action.

“Racial equity lens investing is about creating opportunities for racially underrepresented investment managers to have equal consideration in the investment process. Ultimately, this makes business more competitive for everyone which increases the strength of companies and ultimately capital markets. This investment perspective is not just about doing what’s equitable but it’s about doing what’s best – for business,” said Dana Lanza, CEO of Confluence Philanthropy.

“According to the State of Women-Owned Business Report, the rate of new businesses started by women of color grew by 43% between 2014 and 2019. Suppose this demographic is not seen or heard in the alternative investment space. In that case, a large gap of entrepreneurs creating jobs for themselves, and others will be left behind,” said Delimpaltadaki Janis.

Confluence Philanthropy’s racial equity investing is a combination of capital deployment, advocacy, and collective action. To help investors locate themselves within the range of opportunities, the Belonging Town Hall will offer a new model for investing in racial equity: the Racial Equity Investing Compass. Panelists will explore racial equity investing strategies as illustrated by the model – presenting differing but complementary approaches such as supporting racially underrepresented managers, scaling racial equity through public exposures, and investing in communities of color.

About EQUIVICO

Equivico is an impact investment manager that finances and empowers responsible lenders to provide fair credit to small businesses, including those owned by women and people of color. Equivico demonstrates the power of advancing an inclusive economy that delivers competitive returns for investors, businesses, and communities alike. Learn more at www.equivico.com.

About Confluence Philanthropy

Confluence Philanthropy’s mission is to transform the practice of investing by aligning capital with our community’s values of sustainability, equity, and justice. We support and catalyze a membership network of private, public and community foundations; family offices; individual donors; and their values-aligned investment advisors representing more than $70B in philanthropic assets under management, and over $3.5T in managed capital. Confluence is an international organization, with the majority of members based in the U.S., and a handful in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and East Africa. Our members represent a diversity of institutions, charitable asset types, personal and professional roles, and programmatic missions, but we share a commitment to values aligned investing. Two national annual conferences, webinars, training, and specific investment and change strategies translate learning and connection into concrete action. We promote value alignment, when prudent and feasible, through a variety of asset classes, investment vehicles and advocacy strategies, including cash, proxy voting, shareholder engagement, program-related investing, screening public equities, and private equity. We have offices in New York City and in Oakland, California.



