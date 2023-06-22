Virtual care now available to patients of Dr. Syed Naqvi

CANADA, June 22 - Health PEI is providing patients of Dr. Syed Naqvi access to the Unaffiliated Virtual Care program, offered through Maple.

Dr. Naqvi is on medical leave for indeterminate amount of time. His practice serves more than 2,500 Islanders.

“While this does not replace the need for ongoing primary care service, Health PEI is pleased to be able to support Dr. Naqvi’s practice while he is away with access to virtual care.This service, as well as access to care through pharmacies under the province’s Pharmacy Plus program, will help bridge the gap for Dr. Naqvi’s patients during this time.”

- Dr. Michael Gardam, Health PEI CEO.

Registered patients of the clinic have been given access to the virtual care platform without having to put their names on the patient registry. Dr. Naqvi will remain the primary care provider for these patients.

Health PEI has provided the Maple platform with a list of Dr. Naqvi’s patients to assist with this process.

Patients can access the direct link to the virtual care registration page.

Please follow the instructions closely. A Health PEI logo should appear at the top of this page. It is important that you register with the Maple platform that has this Health PEI logo.

Once registered, you can access virtual care through the Maple platform with care provided by physicians and nurse practitioners. If the virtual provider is unable to support your health care need, they may refer you to one of Health PEI’s Primary Care Access Clinics, located in Summerside and Charlottetown, to be assessed in-person.

All Islanders are encouraged to visit Find Health Care for more options for health services that do not require a physician referral.

Media contact

Everton McLean BA, MA

(He/Him)

Chief Communications Officer

Phone/Tél: 902-213-1507 • Email/Courriel: emclean@gov.pe.ca

