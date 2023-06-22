Submit Release
Funding helps farms, processors, food hubs support food safety

CANADA, June 22 - Commercial food hub operators can now join farmers, fishers, processors and sector organizations in receiving traceability system funding to support food safety, streamlined operations and increased sales opportunities.

Traceability systems are required by most large retail stores and provide important information about where a plant, animal or food product came from and its journey along the supply chain.

Tracing product movement can be a useful tool for protecting public health, food safety and animal health, and reducing response times in the event of an emergency.

The Traceability Value Chain program provides as much as $75,000 to support sector organizations, commercial food hubs and value chains of three or more businesses with the installation of traceability equipment and software.

The funding is made available through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year (April 1, 2023, until March 31, 2028) $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of the agriculture, agrifood and agriculture‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and $2.5 billion in cost-shared programs and activities that are funded 60% federally and 40% provincially or territorially.

For information about the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership Program, visit: https://agriculture.canada.ca/en/department/initiatives/sustainable-canadian-agricultural-partnership

For information about funding for Traceability equipment and software, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/bc-traceability-funding-programs

For information about funding for increasing traceability education and awareness program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/traceability-knowledge-transfer

