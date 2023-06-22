Two members join minister’s council on Indigenous women

CANADA, June 22 - Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, has appointed two new members to the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women (MACIW).

Kristy Joe and Lauren Petersen are the newest additions to MACIW, an advisory council of respected Indigenous women created in 2011 to advise the B.C. government about how to improve the quality of life for Indigenous women and girls throughout the province.

Since its inception, MACIW has focused on advocating for the well-being of Indigenous women, providing advice and support to the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and other government ministries, and offering guidance and direction that is rooted in Indigenous worldviews.

The now nine-member council is comprised of a chair, a vice-chair and seven additional members. One position is designated for an Elder representative and another for a youth representative. Members are appointed by the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation based on criteria of diversity, experience and regional representation.

Kristy Joe is a strong, passionate and independent Dakelh (Carrier) woman from Tl’azt’en Nation, which is in the central Interior of B.C. She was raised within the Lusilyoo (Frog) Clan. Joe spent her childhood years in the Tl’azt’en and Nak’azdli Nation near Fort St. James with a large family that immersed itself in the harvesting and cultural activities within the family’s Keyoh (territory). Today, Joe calls Merritt home and is married to Lennard Joe, who is from the Shackan Band within the Nlaka’pamux Nation. Together, they raise five children.

Joe’s healing journey has given her the strength and perspective to live life in a good way and to fulfil her purpose, which is to lead others to reach their full potential so they will find peace, love and happiness within. Joe is a co-author of two best-selling books in the Woman of Worth series: Emotional Intelligence: Mental Health Matters, and Women's Wellness: Aging at Any Age with Moxie.

She has played an integral part in the healing journey of many Indigenous youth, Elders, women, men and organizations throughout B.C. Her innovative and dynamic attitude, along with her strong administrative background, has allowed her to excel as an orchestrator and implementer of many programs, which has resulted in stronger, healthier and safer communities. She is recognized and acknowledged by many leaders throughout the province for her tireless commitment to creating a healthier Nation.

Lauren Petersen is a Two-Spirit Métis woman with maternal roots that run deep in the Red River, descending from the Gagne, Ducharme, Gladue, Laframboise, Richot, Blondeau, Bedard, Berriault, Trottier and Ross families. Her grandmother Rose Gagne was born in the historic Métis community of Ste. Rita, Man. Peterson’s ancestors lived in St. Anne de Chenes, Fort Carlton, St. Boniface, St. Vital, Cross Lake, Fort Augustus and St. Francis Xavier prior to taking scrip.

Peterson is a proud citizen of Métis Nation BC (MNBC) and a member of Surrey Delta Métis Association. She holds a bachelor of arts in humanities, a graduate diploma in cultural resource management and a masters of education in educational leadership, all from the University of Victoria. Her research focuses on Indigenous leadership, anti-racism, power, privilege, and Métis pedagogy and governance.

Peterson has held various roles within the K-12 and post-secondary education systems in B.C. for the past decade and currently serves as the manager of K-12 education for MNBC. She has also taught English in South Korea and Vietnam. She is a director-at-large for the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society and is passionate about equity-building, systems change and relationship building.